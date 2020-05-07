Support First Responders with New Ducks-Themed Face Masks

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced the launch of new Ducks branded face masks to help protect against COVID-19 while also supporting a worthy cause.

Fans can choose from three different Ducks face mask designs featuring Bethpage Ballpark at sunset, 10-time Best Long Island Mascot, QuackerJack, or the official Atlantic League baseball. The QuackerJack Foundation, the charitable arm of the Ducks, will donate 100% of the net proceeds received from the program to the first responders at the ballpark, Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance ("BSBRA"). CLICK HERE to purchase your favorite mask.

Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance provides Emergency Ambulance Services for all Ducks home games at Bethpage Ballpark and is a volunteer non-profit organization that has been providing EMS services to several Long Island communities since 1958. For more information, visit www.bsbra.org.

"BSBRA is at each and every Ducks home game acting in the first responder capacity and providing our fans with immediate medical attention whenever needed," said Ducks President/GM Michael Pfaff. "During this pandemic, their job has only gotten more challenging and dangerous. This is a terrific way to let all first responders know we are thinking about them and appreciate them all while showing support for Long Island's hometown team and protecting ourselves and others."

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

