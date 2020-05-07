Somerset Patriots Announce Added Programming on Radio Partner 1450 WCTC-AM

Bridgewater, NJ - The Somerset Patriots have announced two new pieces of audio content that will be available for fans both over the airwaves with the team's official radio partner 1450 WCTC-AM and online. A new weekly show, "The SOMthing Patriots Podcast," will join the full radio broadcast of a "Somerset Patriots Game of the Week" as the added content in the absence of 2020 game broadcasts until the season starts.

"We are very excited to find a way to work closely with our great partners at WCTC at a time we are all craving Somerset Patriots games and content," said team President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "This is an opportunity for fans to catch up on what's going on with our team and look back at some great moments and games. Hopefully this will help fill the void until we are able to finally say 'play ball.'"

"The SOMthing Patriots Podcast" will air as a weekly radio show on 1450 WCTC-AM and WCTCam.com Friday nights from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The archived version of each show will also be made available online through the Somerset Patriots website, podcast platforms and social media channels.

Each show will feature four segments centered around "something about the Patriots." The first segment will provide weekly updates on the team, Atlantic League and baseball world as a whole. The second and third segments will include an interview with former players, coaches, staff, ownership and members of significance to the Somerset Patriots community alongside adjoining historical context. The final segment will highlight local heroes in the community, specifically during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will be hosted by Director of Broadcasting / Media Relations Marc Schwartz and will feature new guests every week. It will mark the first-ever official podcast produced by the Somerset Patriots.

WCTC will also air the "Somerset Patriots Game of the Week" every Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. These games will change every week and feature the full-length radio broadcast of memorable games from Somerset Patriots history. They can be heard by tuning your radio dial to 1450 AM or by visiting www.WCTCam.com.

The podcast and game of the week features will be aired weekly and made available online beginning Friday, May 8th and will continue until baseball resumes.

