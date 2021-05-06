Superhero Pinto Rescues Biscuits, 3-1

May 6, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Montgomery Biscuits News Release







KODAK, Ten. - After rain delayed the start of the 2021 season on Tuesday night, the Biscuits finally opened their first campaign in over a year with a bang in one of the most unbelievable wins in recent memory, taking down the Tennessee Smokies, 3-1, on Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium.

The Smokies had a combined no-hitter entering the top of the ninth thanks to the efforts of starter Cam Sanders, Luis Lugo, Scott Effross, Bryan Hudson, and Manuel Rodriguez (0-1), as well as a 1-0 lead courtesy of an Andy Weber fifth-inning RBI-single.

Rodriguez entered the top of the ninth and got a spectacular diving catch by his left fielder Zach Davis to preserve the no-hitter when Michael Smith ripped a laser beam his way for the first out of the inning. Rodriguez then walked the number two hitter Miles Mastrobuoni, and struck out the number three hitter Moises Gomez for the second out of the inning.

Ford Proctor then walked, and that brought up Rene Pinto who found himself behind in the count 1-2, the Smokies one strike away from tossing the no-hitter. The Biscuits had been no-hit only once in their history-a combined effort at the hands of the Mobile BayBears at Riverwalk Stadium on April 28, 2018-and Pinto ensured that would still be the only time on this night, crushing the 1-2 pitch from Rodriguez over the right-center field wall to spoil the no-hitter and hand the Biscuits their first lead, 3-1, on what would prove to be Montgomery's only hit of the night.

Ivan Pelaez shut the door in the bottom of the ninth, and secured an unforgettable victory for the Biscuits to kickstart the 2021 campaign. Rays number seven prospect and Biscuits starting pitcher Shane Baz impressed in his Double-A debut tossing four scoreless, hitless innings, surrendering just one walk. Brian Shaffer and Alex Valverde (1-0) also pitched well in their 2021 debuts.

The Biscuits will be back at it on Thursday night when RHP Tommy Romero takes on RHP Matt Swarmer at 6:00 PM CT.

The Biscuits will return to Riverwalk Stadium for the first time since 2019 with a six-game series against the Chattanooga Lookouts on Opening Night presented by Chick-fil-A with a MAX Fireworks Show on Tuesday, May 11.

The rest of the series will include Military Wednesday presented by WOW!

on Wednesday, May 12; Record Breaking Night with T-Shirt Giveaway presented by ALFA Insurance on Thursday, May 13; National Buttermilk Biscuit Night on Friday, May 14; Healthcare Appreciation Night w/ MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 15; and Monty Night Light Giveaway presented by Little Caesars Pizza on Sunday, May 16.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.