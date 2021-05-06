Shuckers Drop Both Legs of Doubleheader 6-1, 2-1

May 6, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - In their first action in almost 600 days, the Biloxi Shuckers (0-2) fell in both games of a doubleheader against the Birmingham Barons (2-0) 6-1 in Game 1 and 2-1 in Game 2 on Wednesday night at Regions Field. It's the second time in six seasons the Shuckers have lost on Opening Night.

Game 1

Biloxi recorded a hit in each of their first four innings at the plate but were only able to advance a runner into scoring position one time. On the mound, LHP Leo Crawford (L, 0-1) allowed a solo home run to Barons' first baseman Jameson Fisher in the bottom of the second inning but settled in after that, striking out four of the next six batters he faced.

Birmingham tagged on three runs in the of bottom of the fourth inning on a triple by Carlos Perez and a two-run homer by Ti'Quan Forbes to go up 4-0. Biloxi was unable to score a run against Barons' starter RHP Blake Battenfield (W, 1-0), who allowed six hits in 5.0 innings of work and struck out three.

The Shuckers plated their only run of the game in the sixth inning on an RBI groundout from Ryan Aguilar, pulling within three at 4-1. Birmingham answered with two of their own in the bottom of the frame, and RHP Will Kincannon retired the Shuckers in order in the top of the seventh to close the game for the Barons. Both Tristen Lutz and Payton Henry recorded two hits for the Shuckers in their Double-A debuts.

Game 2

In the first start of his professional career, LHP Cody Beckman dealt with some early trouble, walking the first two batters that he faced. Xavier Fernandez grounded out to move the runners to second and third, and Micker Adolfo brought home the first run of the game on a groundout to short, putting Birmingham up 1-0.

Though the Shuckers were held without a hit for the first four innings, they drew a pair of walks in both the second and fourth inning but left a runner at second each time. The breakthrough for Biloxi came in the fifth when Brice Turang drew a two-out walk. With Lutz batting, Turang attempted to advance to second on a wild pitch in the dirt and Fernandez's throw to second base sailed into the outfield. Center fielder Zack Granite misplayed the ball, allowing it to roll all the way to the warning track in straightaway center and Turang scored easily on the two-base error, knotting the game at 1-1.

In his Double-A debut, RHP Matt Hardy came out firing for the Shuckers, striking out the first seven batters that he faced. Hardy departed with two outs in the sixth inning for RHP Peter Strzelecki (L, 0-1), who allowed a solo home run to Fernandez that put the Barons ahead 2-1 going to the seventh.

Facing LHP Andrew Perez (W, 1-0) to start the seventh, Gabriel Garcia notched his first Double-A hit with a single to center. Jesus Lujano replaced him as a pinch runner and was thrown out attempting to steal second with one out in the frame. Turang drew a walk to put the tying run on base and Lutz singled on a fly ball that dropped between JJ Muno and Craig Dedelow in shallow right, moving Turang to third. However, Perez coaxed a flyout to short from Lucas Erceg to end the game.

The Shuckers continue their six-game series against the Barons on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Regions Field. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Bowden Francis to the mound opposite RHP Kade McClure. The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, online here or on the MiLB app.

Biloxi opens up their 2021 home schedule on May 11 at 6:35 pm against the Mississippi Braves at MGM Park. Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for May can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from May 6, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.