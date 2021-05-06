Thursday, May 6 vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos: 5:35 PM: Doubleheader: Trustmark Park

May 6, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Mississippi Braves (0-1) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-0)

Starting Pitchers:

Game 1: RHP Nolan Kingham (0-0, --) vs. LHP Jake Eder (0-0, --)

Game 2: LHP Mitch Stallings (0-0, --) vs. RHP Jose Mesa Jr. (0-0, --)

Radio: 103.9 FM WYAB and on ONLINE HERE

Gameday Stats: LINK

TV: MiLB.TV

Today's Promotions:

Thirsty Thursday - It's our first Thirsty Thursday of the season! 16 oz. Domestic Beer and 16 oz. Fountain Drinks will be $2 each.

M-Braves Trivia - The M-Braves are partnering with Central Mississippi Trivia for Trivia Night each Thirsty Thursday this season! 1st Place: A Luxury Suite for a night with 16 tickets (Sun - Thursday games only) - $600 value. 2nd place: $100 in Braves Bucks (concession / retail coupons). 3rd place: $50 in Braves Bucks (concession / retail coupons).

TODAY'S GAME: The M-Braves play a doubleheader at Trustmark Park against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, starting at 5:35 pm. The doubleheader will feature a pair of seven-inning games and is to make up Tuesday night's postponement.

- The M-Braves are 88-86 all-time in double-header games and were 9-11 in such games in 2019.

MILLER TIME: INF Jalen Miller hit his 37th career home run last night in the sixth inning, but first as a member of the Atlanta Braves organization. His homer was 104 off the bat and traveled 404 feet to left field. Miller, an Atlanta native, attended Riverwood International Charter School in Sandy Springs, Ga, which is just 3.9 miles from Truist Park. His family had season tickets at Turner Field.

WELCOME BACK MATT: 27-year-old RHP Matt Withrow made his first appearance as an M-Brave in 1,440 days, May 26, 2017, on Opening Night. Withrow struck out five over 2.0 innings.

FIRST ROUND PICKS AND PROSPECTS: The squad features both of Atlanta's first-round selections from the 2019 draft in catcher Shea Langeliers (#9) and shortstop Braden Shewmake (#21). They represent the third and fourth-ranked prospects in the organization, according to MLB.com and Langeliers is #64 on the MLB.com Top 100 and sixth-ranked catching prospect in baseball.

- Overall, the M-Braves feature seven of the Braves' Top 30 prospects. After Langeliers and Shewmake, OF Trey Harris (#14), RHP Victor Vodnik (#15), INF Greyson Jenista (#19), INF C.J. Alexander (#20) and OF Justin Dean (#26) are among the Top 30.

- Returning M-Braves pitchers include RHP Josh Graham, RHP Kurt Hoekstra, RHP Nolan Kingham, RHP Sean McLaughlin, RHP Brandon White and RHP Matt Withrow.

BRAND NEW COACHING STAFF: The 17 newcomers on the 28-man roster join an entirely new coaching staff, all having major league experience. The M-Braves are led by manager Wyatt Toregas and is joined by hitting coach Einar Diaz, pitching coach Dan Meyer and coach Devon Travis.

- Toregas, 38, is a former catcher who played in 22 major-league games across two seasons with Cleveland (2009) and Pittsburgh (2011). After spending the previous five minor-league seasons managing in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization, the upcoming campaign will be his first with the Braves, including most recently with High-A Bradenton in 2019. in fives seasons, Toregas holds a 293-263 (.527) record as a skipper entering the 2021 season.

150 MAJOR LEAGUE DEBUTS: Despite no season in 2020, the M-Braves saw their 150th player make their major league debut. Starting in 2005, the 150 include 32 All-Star Game appearances, 11 Silver Sluggers, 12 Gold Gloves, 11 World Series champs, two Rookies of the Year, and one MVP.

- In 2020, William Contreras, Joe Odom (SEA), Ricardo Sanchez (STL), Cristian Pache, Ian Anderson, Patrick Weigel, Bruce Zimmermann and Tucker Davidson. The first was Brian McCann back in June, 2005.

WELCOME TO THE DOUBLE-A SOUTH: In MLB's new structure for the 2021 season, the M-Braves will be part of the Double-A South. The eight-team circuit consists of eight former members of the Southern League, split into two divisions. Mississippi will be in the South Division along with the Biloxi Shuckers (Milwaukee Brewers), Montgomery Biscuits (Tampa Bay Rays), and Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Miami Marlins). The North Division will consist of the Birmingham Barons (Chicago White Sox), Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds), Rocket City Trash Pandas (LA Angels), and Tennessee Smokies (Chicago Cubs).

- The M-Braves will play the South Division in 80 of the 120 games this season. In a shedule quirk, the M-Braves will not play the new Rocket City Trash Pandas this season. The clubs were scheduled to meet during the first series of the 2020 season.

2019 IN REVIEW: The Mississippi Braves concluded their 15th anniversary season in Central Mississippi with a 64-75 overall record, finishing fourth in the Southern League South Division. While the club missed out on the postseason for the third-straight season, the 2019 campaign saw the 3 millionth fan enter Trustmark Park, 1,000th franchise win, third no-hitter in club history, record three postseason All-Stars and the first Southern League Most Valuable Player.

- Despite finishing 11-games below .500, the M-Braves only had a -8 run differential this season (491-483). The club went 10-13 in April, 14-15 in May, 15-13 in June, 14-14 in July, 9-20 in August and was the only Southern League team to go 2-0 in September. The M-Braves were 33-37 at Trustmark Park, 31-38 on the road, 19-27 in one-run games, 13-15 in day games, 51-60 in night games, 16-15 in shutout games and 7-7 in extra-inning games. The M-Braves were 9-17-1 this season in series', 36-45 vs. South Division teams, 27-30 against North Division foes, 39-38 when playing NL style baseball and 24-37 when playing with the DH.

- OF Drew Waters was named the league's Most Valuable Player after leading the Southern League in several offensive categories, despite a promotion to Triple-A Gwinnett on Aug. 5. In 108 M-Braves games, the 20-year-old finished the season by leading the league in batting average (.319), hits (134), doubles (35), triples (9) and extra-base hits (49). He finished among the top 10 in slugging (2nd, .481), OPS (2nd, .847), total bases (3rd, 202), runs (T-5th, 63) and OBP (8th, .366).

