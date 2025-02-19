Superhero Night and Trading Card Set Giveaway Highlight Busy Home Weekend

February 19, 2025 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Chicago Steel News Release







GENEVA, ILLINOIS - On the heels of a hard-fought weekend that saw the team extend its point streak to seven games, the Chicago Steel will host another pair of home games with Superhero Night on Saturday, February 22 at 7:05 pm against the USA Hockey NTDP U17 team followed by Part 1 of the team's Trading Card Set Giveaway presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on Sunday, February 23 at 3:05 pm against the Green Bay Gamblers. Before the pair of home matchups, the Steel will take on the Waterloo Black Hawks on the road on Friday, February 21 at 7:05 pm.

Superhero Night returns to the team's promotional calendar and fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite heroes and villains for Saturday's game.

On Sunday, the first 500 fans will receive Part 1 of the team's trading card set. This season's cards feature a retro-themed style paying homage to the Steel's 25th season. The trading cards have a vintage yellow hue and feature a retro-style layout. Fans can complete the Trading Card Set during Part 2 of the giveaway on Sunday, March 30 at 3:05 pm.

Following Sunday's game, fans can stick around to get their new cards signed during Full Team Post-Game Autographs. It's also a Lou Malnati's Family Pack game, where fans can get four tickets, hot dogs, chips, sodas or waters, chuck-a-pucks, and two Lou Malnati's personal pizza coupons for just $60.

The Steel (14-24-4-1, 33 pts.) earned two points last weekend in a bruising set of overtime thrillers against conference rival Youngstown. Chicago took a one-goal lead late into the third period on Feb. 15 before Youngstown scored late to force overtime and scored the game-winner with 22 seconds left to win 3-2. The following day was another edge-of-your-seat affair leading to overtime and an eventual shootout. Youngstown scored in the fourth round to seal a 2-1 victory.

Steel defenseman Reid Conn scored a goal on Feb. 15 to mark consecutive games with a goal and three straight with a point at the time. The captain has tallied a point in six of the last nine games and has two goals and five assists for seven points in that span. He leads Steel defensemen in points (17), goals (6) and plus/minus rating (+5). His 57 shots are 21 more than the next-highest output among team blueliners.

Jack Parsons made his fifth start in six games on Feb. 16 and turned in another noteworthy appearance, allowing just one goal on 28 shots in his fifth straight game helping the Steel earn a standings point. During his current hot streak, he has three one-goal allowances, a 1.58 goals against average, and a .955 save percentage. He ranks seventh among league goaltenders with a .906 save percentage.

Chicago's current seven-game point streak is the second-longest active point streak in the USHL and the fourth-longest in the league this season. They have won four consecutive road games, the league's longest active road streak.

The Waterloo Black Hawks (22-13-5-4, 53 pts.) split their weekend series last week with a 5-2 win over Des Moines on Feb. 14 before being shut out by Cedar Rapids 3-0 on Feb. 15. Des Moines led 2-1 after the first period before the Black Hawks scored four unanswered goals with a different skater scoring each goal in the win. Waterloo held Cedar Rapids to just three shots in the first period before allowing 10 and 12 in the final two in the shutout loss.

Defenseman Dylan Compton has been a big power play asset for the Black Hawks this season. He ranks tied for second among USHL defensemen in points (31) and power play assists (16) and is tied for third in power play points (18). His 29 assists also rank second for league defensemen.

Goaltender Kambryn Hendrickson was acquired by the Black Hawks from Omaha just before the new year and has filled in well with his new team. The UConn commit won his first five appearances with Waterloo while allowing three goals or fewer in each appearance. In eight games with Waterloo, he has won six (6-2-0-0) and has a 2.38 goals against average. He ranks second in the USHL in goals against average (2.49) and sixth in save percentage (.908).

Waterloo had a great start to the new year, as they earned a standings point in five straight games and nine of ten to open 2025.

The Steel are 28-48-3-3 all-time against Waterloo and 9-30-2-1 on the road. The Steel met Waterloo earlier this season at the DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic and were blanked 4-0 as goaltender Calvin Vachon stopped all 33 shots. The Steel played in Waterloo last season and fell 5-4 in overtime. Current Steel forward Kolin Sisson scored a goal and an assist in last year's overtime loss. Friday is the final scheduled game between the two this season.

The USA Hockey NTDP U17s (11-24-1-2, 25 pts.) lost 5-4 to Muskegon last Saturday, making it a close game after allowing four consecutive goals. The NTDP outscored Muskegon 4-1 in the final 30 minutes of play that saw Michael Berchild score twice and goaltender Luke Carrithers stop 13 of 14 shots.

Berchild has scored a goal in three of the last five games with one power play goal. He ranks third on the NTDP in points (12) during USHL play and is tied for second in goals (9). He leads the NTDP in power play goals (4) and his 46 shots rank third.

Forward JP Hurlbert leads the team in points (19) and goals (13) and is second in power play goals (3). He also leads the team in shooting percentage at 28.9%.

No other team has scored more shorthanded goals on the road than the NTDP. In 19 away games, they have scored five shorthanded goals and rank second in overall shorthanded goals (7).

The Steel are 55-34-7-5 all-time against the NTDP and 31-14-5-2 at home. The first two matchups between the two this season presented an outburst of offense for the Steel, who scored eight goals in consecutive games for a pair of wins, 8-3 on Dec. 27 and 8-4 on Dec. 28. Ben Yurchuk posted four goals and three assists that weekend to earn USHL Forward of the Week while Sisson recorded a hat trick on Dec. 28. The Steel will square off against the U18 team for the first time this season in Plymouth, Michigan on March 21 and 22 before finishing the weekend against the U17s on March 23 in the final head-to-head game this season.

The Green Bay Gamblers (23-21-1-1, 48 pts.) were blitzed by Madison last weekend, allowing eight goals in each game with an 8-5 loss in Green Bay on Feb. 14 followed by an 8-1 defeat in Madison the following night. The Gamblers led 4-2 at one point on Feb. 14 before Madison scored four unanswered goals and recorded 27 shots in the final two periods. Green Bay scored the first goal on Feb. 15 before allowing eight straight goals.

Green Bay's top scorers Will Zellers, Aidan Park, and Geno Carcone each posted multi-point efforts in the 8-5 loss, with Zellers and Park recording a goal and two assists and Carcone a goal and an assist. Park enters the weekend as the second-highest scorer in the league with 55 points and is second in goals with 26. Before Feb. 15, he had scored in five consecutive games with two goals and eight assists in that span.

The Steel are 81-73-7-4 all-time against the Gamblers and 45-35-2-3 at home. The Steel beat Green Bay 2-1 in the last matchup Feb. 8 in Green Bay, holding the Gamblers without a power play goal for the first time that they've faced each other this season. Jack Parsons turned in a 42-save performance that helped earn him USHL Goaltender of the Week honors. Sunday is the eighth of nine scheduled games between the two this season.

The final matchup will be in Geneva on Saturday, March 15.

Tickets for this weekend's two home games are on sale now.

For a limited time, fans can purchase the Irish Night Special for Irish Night on Friday, March 14 at 7:05 pm. The bundle includes two tickets to the game plus two Chicago Steel Beer Steins for just $45.

All Steel tickets are digital, and fans are encouraged to purchase online in advance at ChicagoSteelHockeyTeam.com.

Group tickets and experiences, suites and other premium areas, including the Coors Light Chill Zone and Ice Side Tables, are also on sale now.

For more information, call 855-51-STEEL.

Chicago Steel Upcoming Schedule presented by Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush:

Friday, February 21 at Waterloo Black Hawks | 7:05 pm CT

Saturday, February 22 vs. USA Hockey NTDP U17 | 7:05 pm CT | Superhero Night

Sunday, February 23 vs. Green Bay Gamblers | 3:05 pm CT | Trading Card Set Giveaway (Part 1) presented by River Front Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram | Full Team Postgame Autographs | Lou Malnati's Family Pack Game

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.