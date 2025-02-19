Pittsburgh to Host 2025 DICK's Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic

The United States Hockey League and Pittsburgh Penguins are proud to announce the return of the DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic to the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa. for the 2025-26 season.

Scheduled for Sept. 17-22, 2025, the Fall Classic consistently draws more than 400 collegiate and professional coaches and scouts to the region.

All 16 USHL teams will play two regular season games during the five-day event which will also feature a series of youth tournaments in the area. Every USHL coach and general manager will be in attendance.

"We are fortunate to partner with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the NHL for the 10th DICK'S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic," USHL President & Commissioner Glenn Hefferan said. "This premier event serves as a showcase and kickoff for our league, as well as an early-season test for some of the top Tier I youth teams from North America."

