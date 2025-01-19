Super Mario Smashes Stars in Overtime

January 19, 2025 - American Association (AA)

Milwaukee Milkmen News Release









Milwaukee Waves' Mario Alvarez and Tacoma Stars' Tyler John in action

It is not that often that the Tacoma Stars and Milwaukee Wave face off in MASL action. In fact, there has only been two previous meetings in which Milwaukee prevailed both times. An 8-4 decision in Milwaukee, and a 6-5 overtime victory, which featured former Wave member Alex Megson, equalizing late for the Stars at the ShoWare Center, with a world class bicycle kick heard around the world.

A playoff type atmosphere thanks to the large Milwaukee crowd, started off as a back-and-forth affair, as both teams would share chances that would just miss or hit the post. It wasn't until Milwaukee was penalized for tripping, at 10:17 of the first, for a Breno Oliviera tripping infraction. Ultimately, Milwaukee was able to survive the onslaught of chances by Tacoma, before Mario Alvarez was sent to the box for a late tripping challenge, forcing an already tired Milwaukee back onto the penalty kill at 12:35. With just :50 remaining in the first quarter, Willy spur played a ball across the center of the box to Mike Ramos who was down low and finished high, giving Tacoma the lead late in quarter one.

A counterattack in the second half, led by Adrian Correra, who found Nick Perera at the top of the box for the second tally of the night. Perera's shot beat goalkeeper William Banahene high at 8:01 of the second.

Recently named All-Star Alex Sanchez continues his scoring streak, when his strike from the top of the arch, at 10:11 heat Stars goalie Chris Toth high, assisted by Mario Alvarez.

An early penalty in the 3rd quarter at 2:29, saw Tacoma's Matt Braem sent to the box for boarding.

The ensuing restart would see Ian Bennett equalize with a power play goal in front Chris Toth, when Max Ferdinand found Ian for the close-range finish at 2:30.

A game full of lead changes would see Milwaukee take their first lead of the game, when the Steinwascher brothers would connect at 4:18. Javi would find Alex for the back post tap in giving Milwaukee the 3-2 advantage.

Short lived however as Tyler John would equalize at 5:04 assisted by Nick Perera.

Kyle Rivers would restore Tacoma's advantage at 8:01 assisted by Khai Brisco.

As per how the evening progressed, Milwaukee would equalize at 11:56 when Cesar Correra found Shawn Azcueta back post to equalize at 4-4.

Less than a minute later, Alex Steinwascher would get his second of the evening, this time assisted by Breno Oliveira at 12:31.

What was thought to be a positive momentum swing in the favor of the Wave, saw Tacoma claw back and equalize when Willy Spurr would finish a scramble in the box with less than 30 seconds on the clock.

Spurr would then go on to give the Stars the advantage midway through the 4th at 6:31, assisted by Nick Perera, who adds to his career assist leading total.

Alex Sanchez would score his second goal of the evening at 8:34 of the 4th, bringing both teams level at 6.

With 11 seconds remaining on the clock, William Banahene was sent to the box for a hand ball outside the box, after Milwaukee's challenge was unsuccessful.

As the home crowd has seen multiple times this season, Augie Rey came in for relief for Banahene, and played the hero role, as he saved Nick Perera's shootout opportunity, for his 3rd save out save on the season.

Tacoma would remain on the powerplay for the next 1:49 seconds, but Milwaukee's defense stood strong throughout the overtime period.

Overtime saw opportunities for both teams to convert, until late in the final frame, Max Ferdinand, stole the ball at midfield, went to goal, and found Super Mario Alvarez at the back post, sending the Milwaukee crowd into a frenzy for the overtime victory at 7:29.

Tacoma were fantastic and put their best foot forward reflects Milwaukee's head coach Giuliano Oliviero.

"Tacoma's backs are against the wall as far as the standings go, they came in, and I thought they (Tacoma) really put their best way forward. They were fantastic. What a great game for the fans. You know, we got it to overtime, we defended a man down and overtime. I thought, the man down team and Augie Ray responded outstanding. It gave us some momentum to get the winning goal in overtime. Some antics happened in the game that you know, we we don't want to see, we want our players to be a good role models and you know, it's a lot of emotions being shared there at the end and hopefully, you know, nothing nothing too bad comes out of it.

Mario Alvarez scored the game winner tonight, but praises Max Ferdinand for his effort to get Mario the ball.

"It was a good game, I think Tacoma was a good opponent. To be with these guys is just unreal. If we play like we usually do, up and down the field defensively and offensively, you know, we could finish the game like we did. The goal itself, I give huge credit to Max, huge win off the boards and he kept up with it. He tried to pass it the first time. He stopped it and then came back to me and I just had to do him the favor and finish it for him. so it was good."

The Wave hit the road next weekend for a pair of game against Utica City FC before returning home Tuesday, January 28 for the School Day game at 10:35am against Chihuahua Savage. Tickets are on sale now at MilwaukeeWave.com or at in person at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Box Office one hour prior to kickoff.

