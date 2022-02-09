Super Hero Night Details

One of our biggest games of the year is coming up!

Saturday, February 19 the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs face the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Super Hero Night! Super Hero Night is sponsored by Wisler Plumbing & Air with K92 Radio.

Wisler Plumbing & Air is hosting kid-friendly pregame activities in Berglund Hall starting at 5:30 P.M. the day of the game. Plus, there's a costume contest for kids on the ice during first intermission and a scavenger hunt on the Rail Yard Dawgs app. Kids can register for the kids costume contest at Gate 8 before the end of the first period.

Wisler Plumbing & Air Family Four Packs are available for this game until February 18 at 11:55 P.M. This package is available online only. We're also inviting all scout troops to the game with a special discounted ticket rate! Contact Andrew or Will for more information.

The Dawgs will be sporting specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off immediately after the game. Specialty replica jerseys will go on sale the day of the game and will remain available through the end of the season. Shop other specialty replicas here.

Single game tickets are on sale now at the box office and online.

