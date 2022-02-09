Dawgs Sign Austin Anselmo

ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Wednesday that the team has signed defenseman Austin Anselmo to a player tryout contract..

Anselmo joins the Dawgs directly from SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) where he is finishing a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. The right-shot defenseman played his freshman season at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, and was a member of that 2019 NCAA Division III National Championship team along with former Dawg Logan Fredericks. In 11 career collegiate games, Anselmo notched two assists. Prior to his collegiate career, the six-foot blue-liner played five seasons of junior hockey for nine different teams, registering a combined 32 goals and 69 in 204 total games played.

The Rail Yard Dawgs are on the road this weekend to face the Fayetteville Marksmen in a two-game series. Friday night's game will be shown at 202 Social House as part of the Bud Light Watch Party Series. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EST, but doors will open one hour early for the event. Wisler Plumbing and Air Family Four Packs, group tickets, 2022-2023 season tickets, and single game tickets for home games are on sale now, and you can listen to the games on the Haley Toyota Rail Yard Dawgs Hockey Network via Mixlr or watch it on HockeyTV.

