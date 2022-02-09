Ice Bears Extend Carr Through 2025

February 9, 2022 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed Head Coach Jeff Carr to an extension through the 2024-25 season. Carr is currently in his fifth season with the Ice Bears after being hired in June, 2017.

"On behalf of the entire organization, we are very happy to extend Jeff's contract through the 2024-25 season," said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. "He has been a consummate professional, an excellent recruiter and coach to each player privileged to be an Ice Bear representing Knoxville."

Carr is 135-80-23 (.615) as Knoxville's bench boss. The Ice Bears have advanced to the semifinals in each President's Cup playoff during his tenure. Last season Knoxville finished second in the regular season-its highest finish since 2009-and set a franchise record with a ten-game win streak.

Knoxville hosts Peoria Thursday night at 7:35 p.m. before heading to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are available at 525-7825 or knoxvilleicebears.com.

