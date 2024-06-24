Super Effort: Fighters Dominate in Second Half of 55-40 Win over Sioux Falls

June 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Frisco Fighters News Release







FRISCO - Sioux Falls led by 13 points not long into the third quarter.

The setback was just part of the plot for a team full of Supermen.

In Saturday night's rematch of last year's Indoor Football League Eastern Conference title game, the Fighters pinned up 34 unanswered second-half points - boosted by defensive back Tyrell Pearson's three fourth-quarter interceptions - in a 55-40 victory over the Storm.

Frisco earned a spot in the postseason with the home win.

TJ Edwards' 14-yard run began the Fighters' comeback on its first possession of the third frame. Not long after a missed Sioux Falls field goal try, Martez Carter rounded the corner from a yard out, tying matters at 34 apiece with 1:10 to go before the fourth.

Pearson picked off a Lorenzo Brown Jr. pass about a minute into the final period and - on the very next play - Edwards put his cape on and zoomed in from 45 yards away. Pearson logged another interception on the following series, allowing Justin Rankin to burrow in from short yardage with 5:22 on the clock.

Soon after, looking every bit as spectacular as Frisco's Superman-themed jerseys would suggest, Pearson hauled in his third theft of the final 15 minutes and Rankin cashed in once more with 39 seconds to play.

The 34-point barrage followed Brown's eight-yard keeper, which made it 34-21 2:16 into the third. The Storm's Jiya Wright scored on a 12-yard option as the buzzer sounded.

Earlier in the contest, Sioux Falls' Dean Sarris opened the scoring with a field goal on his team's first possession. Edwards answered that with a six-yard scamper shortly after.

The teams traded blows for a while as Brown hit Kentrez Bell for a 10-yard air strike 1:12 into the second frame, Edwards connected with Cole Blackman from the same distance 1:34 later, and Brown and Draysean Hudson linked up for a six-yard touchdown pass with 4:59 left in the initial half.

Carter answered with a short-yardage surge right after the one-minute warning. KeShawn Williams' one-yard run gave the visitors the edge back with 28 ticks left in the initial half and the Storm added a field goal before the period was through.

Frisco's Ethan Caselberry and Sioux Falls' Kendricks Gladney Jr. both had first-quarter picks.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.