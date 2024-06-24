Super Effort: Fighters Dominate in Second Half of 55-40 Win over Sioux Falls
June 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)
Frisco Fighters News Release
FRISCO - Sioux Falls led by 13 points not long into the third quarter.
The setback was just part of the plot for a team full of Supermen.
In Saturday night's rematch of last year's Indoor Football League Eastern Conference title game, the Fighters pinned up 34 unanswered second-half points - boosted by defensive back Tyrell Pearson's three fourth-quarter interceptions - in a 55-40 victory over the Storm.
Frisco earned a spot in the postseason with the home win.
TJ Edwards' 14-yard run began the Fighters' comeback on its first possession of the third frame. Not long after a missed Sioux Falls field goal try, Martez Carter rounded the corner from a yard out, tying matters at 34 apiece with 1:10 to go before the fourth.
Pearson picked off a Lorenzo Brown Jr. pass about a minute into the final period and - on the very next play - Edwards put his cape on and zoomed in from 45 yards away. Pearson logged another interception on the following series, allowing Justin Rankin to burrow in from short yardage with 5:22 on the clock.
Soon after, looking every bit as spectacular as Frisco's Superman-themed jerseys would suggest, Pearson hauled in his third theft of the final 15 minutes and Rankin cashed in once more with 39 seconds to play.
The 34-point barrage followed Brown's eight-yard keeper, which made it 34-21 2:16 into the third. The Storm's Jiya Wright scored on a 12-yard option as the buzzer sounded.
Earlier in the contest, Sioux Falls' Dean Sarris opened the scoring with a field goal on his team's first possession. Edwards answered that with a six-yard scamper shortly after.
The teams traded blows for a while as Brown hit Kentrez Bell for a 10-yard air strike 1:12 into the second frame, Edwards connected with Cole Blackman from the same distance 1:34 later, and Brown and Draysean Hudson linked up for a six-yard touchdown pass with 4:59 left in the initial half.
Carter answered with a short-yardage surge right after the one-minute warning. KeShawn Williams' one-yard run gave the visitors the edge back with 28 ticks left in the initial half and the Storm added a field goal before the period was through.
Frisco's Ethan Caselberry and Sioux Falls' Kendricks Gladney Jr. both had first-quarter picks.
