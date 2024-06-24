Knight Hawks Announce Plans for Military Appreciation Knight

June 24, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Vegas Knight Hawks News Release







HENDERSON - The Vegas Knight Hawks announced today plans for Military Appreciation Knight, which will take place this Saturday, June 29 when Vegas takes on the Bay Area Panthers at 6 p.m. PT. The team will celebrate those who have, and who are currently serving in the U.S. military throughout the evening. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a gameday poster, and all fans are encouraged to stick around for Kakawtographs after the game, our full team autograph signing session on the field. Military Appreciation Knight is presented by Chapman Automotive Group.

Fans who present their active military ID to a Lee's Family Forum parking attendant at the Toyota Red Lot, Rav4 Black Lot, or Camry Silver Lot will receive free parking at the venue on June 29. Please note, to receive the offer fans must present their active military ID when entering the parking lot and should not prepay for parking. Refunds will not be issued to those who prepay. Click here to view the parking map. Fans can also receive 10 percent off their purchase at The Saddlery with their active military ID.

Knight Hawks players will wear military themed jerseys that fans can bid on. To participate in the auction, fans can visit VKHMilitary.givesmart.com or text " VKHMilitary " to 76278. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Folded Flag Foundation and Branded One CrossFit. The auction is live now and will conclude on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. PT.

All fans can enjoy the below food and beverage offers: $3 margaritas and draft beer $8 slice of pizza and soda combo at Rosati's 10 percent off food items at Nacho Mami, Rice Rice Baby, Weener Steamer, and Robin's Goods

Craggy Range will have a Missing Man Table Memorial set up in their dining area. Also referred to as the "Fallen Comrade Table," this memorial is designed to remind people of fallen, missing, or imprisoned U.S. military service members.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from June 24, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.