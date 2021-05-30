Sunday's Game vs. Legends Postponed

May 30, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Long Island Ducks News Release







(Central Islip, N.Y.) - Sunday's (May 30) game between the Long Island Ducks and Lexington Legends at Fairfield Properties Ballpark has been postponed due to inclement weather.

Sunday's game will be made up on Monday, May 31, as part of a single admission doubleheader. Game one is scheduled to begin at 1:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 12:35 (12:20 for full season ticket holders). Game two is slated to begin approximately 25-30 minutes after the completion of game one. Both games will be seven innings.

Fans holding tickets to Sunday's (5/30) can exchange their tickets to Monday's doubleheader or any future 2021 Ducks home game, subject to availability. Tickets can be exchanged by visiting the box office at the ballpark or by calling (631) 940-TIXX beginning on Monday, May 31, at 10:00 a.m.

Sunday's (5/30) Atlantic League Champions Poster giveaway for the first 750 fans will be rescheduled for a later date. Monday will be Bark in the Park at Fairfield Properties Ballpark! Fans are invited to bring their dogs with them to the ballpark and enjoy the doubleheader. No special tickets are needed for Bark in the Park.

Tickets for Monday's (5/31) doubleheader, and all Ducks home games, are available by calling (631) 940-TIXX or. Those unable to make the twin bill can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as the Ducks official Facebook and YouTube accounts.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 30, 2021

Sunday's Game vs. Legends Postponed - Long Island Ducks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.