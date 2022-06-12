Sunday Doubleheader vs. Missoula Postponed

BILLINGS - Sunday's doubleheader between the Billings Mustangs and Missoula Paddleheads has been postponed due to continual rain and further forecasted rain throughout today and tonight.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader beginning at 3:05 p.m. All tickets for today's game, in addition to Saturday's postponed contest, may be redeemed for any future Mustangs game at the Dehler Park box office.

Monday's doubleheader will be the finale of the originally scheduled three-game series against Missoula. Details on when the third game of the series will be made up will be announced at a future date.

