Hisky and Stroup Make History, Hit for the Cycle in 24-17 Chukars Win

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO - Hunter Hisky and Dusty Stroup made history, hitting for the cycle as the Idaho Falls Chukars (12-4) outlasted the Rocky Mountain Vibes (2-14) 24-17 on Saturday night at UC Health Park. Hisky and Stroup became the third duo of teammates to hit for the cycle in minor league baseball, and the first to do it in the Pioneer League.

The first hits for Hisky and Stroup came on singles in the opening frame, in which the Chukars put up five runs against starter Hector Figueroa. Sam Troyer doubled in the inning to cap the inning, handing the Chukars a five-run lead, 5-0.

Rocky Mountain, however, scored seven runs against Ramsay Romano on seven hits to take the game back 7-5. Both starters were replaced in the second inning.

Idaho Falls took the lead back in the second. Matt Feinstein drew a walk with one out, Hisky followed up with his first home run of 2022, tying it up 7-7. Stroup belted a high fly ball out to center field that bounced off the center fielder Joshua Esparaza as he tried to make the catch at the wall. The ball rolled back into center field, as Hisky raced around second. Stroup turned third for home late and made it safely for an inside-the park home run, giving the Chukars their second lead, 8-7.

The Vibes took their second lead in the bottom of the third against Damon Ellis (W, 1-0), scoring two runs on a wild pitch and an RBI groundout to make it 9-7.

An eight-run fourth inning gave the Chukars a lead they would not lose. Feinstein drew a walk against Johnny Morrell (L, 0-1) and swiped second. West singled to score Feinstein to cut the deficit to one, 9-8. Stroup followed up with an RBI triple to tie it up 9-9. Eric Callahan gave the Chukars their third lead, driving in Stroup on a sac fly that made it 10-9. Facing Jose Mora, Steve Barmakian connected with a two-run single and Feinstein belted a two-run double to grow the lead, 14-9. Husky stepped to the plate for the second time in the inning, tripling home Feinstein to make it a 15-9 game.

The Vibes scored three runs in the bottom fourth on a three-run homer from Esparaza, and three in the bottom fifth, making it a three-run game, 15-12.

Idaho Falls got needed insurance in the sixth. Hisky doubled home two runs to complete the cycle, the first Chukar to hit for the cycle in 2022. Leading 17-12, Andrew Don singled in two runs to increase the lead for the Chukars, 19-12.

With the Chukars up 22-15 in the seventh, Stroup doubled against Miguel Pozo with two outs to complete the cycle. Stroup became the first baseball player to hit for the cycle with an inside-the-park-home run since Leon Culberson did it with the Boston Red Sox on July 3, 1943.

Three more runs scored in the seventh on RBI doubles from Troyer Don, handing the Chukars a 24-15 lead. The Vibes scored two more runs in the eighth on a solo homer from Esparaza and a Gio Diaz RBI single, capping the scoring 24-17. Jonathan Nunnally Jr. closed out the game for the Chukars, striking out four.

The series concludes tomorrow with first pitch scheduled for 5:05 p.m. MDT. Audio coverage can be heard on KSPZ The Sports Zone. Idaho Falls will start RHP Jack Dicenso (0-1, 7.00 ERA) and the Vibes' starter is TBD.

