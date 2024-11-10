Sun Secure a Point in First Florida Derby Match

November 10, 2024 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa Bay Sun FC News Release







Tampa, FL - Tampa Bay Sun FC drew 1-1 with Fort Lauderdale United FC Sunday evening in Fort Lauderdale in what was the first-ever Florida derby match between the two sides.

The Sun came out of the gates strong and were able to find the opening goal 17 minutes into the match. A Kristen Edmonds through ball set up a Sydny Nasello assist to Carlee Giammona to give Tampa Bay the lead.

Tampa Bay opted to play a more defensive style following the Giammona goal, allowing Fort Lauderdale to play more aggressively in search for an equalizer.

With Fort Lauderdale pressing for the goal to bring them level, Tampa Bay was able to create many more dangerous shot opportunities throughout the rest of the game. Second half substitute Erika Tymrak made an immediate impact after coming on, playing multiple excellent passes into scoring positions for her teammates.

The Sun continued to threaten but were unable to extend their lead in the second half, leaving the door open for Fort Lauderdale. With little time left in the game, Fort Lauderdale's Anna Henderson was able to put in a shot off of a rebound to bring the game back to level, where it would ultimately finish.

The 1-1 draw gives both teams a point and keeps Tampa Bay Sun FC in a top 4 playoff spot in the league. The Sun will look to return to winning ways this Saturday at Riverfront Stadium, as they'll have a chance to win their second-straight home game and make it three games in a row unbeaten.

