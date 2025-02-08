Sun Fight Back with Two Late-Match Goals to Pull off Draw vs. Cross-State Rivals

February 8, 2025 - USL Super League (USLSL)

Tampa, FL - After falling behind 2-0 to cross-state rivals Ft. Lauderdale United FC in the second half, Tampa Bay Sun FC battled back to a 2-2 draw through grit and pinpoint shooting in extra time tonight at Riverfront Stadium.

One of the comeback goals came from the Sun's Carlee Giammona, who moved into a tie for second in the USL Super League for goals scored this season, with 6. The match also celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 5th) with special guests and ceremonies.

GAME RECAP

Tampa Bay held Ft. Lauderdale scoreless through the first half. But the 0-0 deadlock broke in the 54th minute with a goal by Ft. Lauderdale's Jasmine Hamid. Another Ft. Lauderdale goal followed five minutes later, as Sh'Nia Gordon found the back of the net.

Down by 2 but still energized, the Sun's Carlee Giammona beat Ft. Lauderdale's goalkeeper with a penalty shot in the 71st minute to bring the score to 2-1. As the match crossed the 90th minute, the Sun stayed on the attack into extra time, and the persistence paid off. In the 95th minute, the Sun's Cecilie Fløe Nielsen fired a penalty shot into the bottom right corner to turn what would have been a Ft. Lauderdale win into a 2-2 draw.

"They showed a lot of courage and fight to get back those goals," said Coach Denise Schilte-Brown said about her team's effort. "It got ugly, but sometimes that's what you need to do at the end of the game to get back in it."

Hometown favorite Kaylan Marckese, who grew up in St. Petersburg, made her first start in goal for the Sun. However, she left the game with an injury midway through the first half, with Ashley Orkus taking over in the net. Two new Sun players who arrived during the winter break made their professional soccer debuts Saturday, with defenders Victoria Haugen and Jordan Zade-standouts at Virginia Tech and Nebraska, respectively-starting for the Sun.

"It was electric," Zade said about her first Riverfront Stadium experience. "Being able to pay with such talented players is such a gift, and I'm very grateful."

NEXT MATCH AND PLAYOFF PICTURE

The Sun's next match takes them on the road at Dallas Trinity FC on Feb. 15, followed by the Sun's next home match at Downtown Tampa's Riverfront Stadium vs. Brooklyn FC on Saturday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m. Tonight's result keeps the Sun at 5th place in the league, close to the 4th-place cutoff line for the playoffs. This marks the midway point of the season, with 14 USL Super League matches remaining between now and the regular season finale on May 24th.

STORYLINES FROM THE MATCH

Hurricane Make-Up Match

As Tampa Bay continues to recover from back-to-back hurricanes, the Sun started their Spring schedule with this match, which was rescheduled from October due to Hurricane Milton.

National Girls and Women in Sports Day

As Tampa Bay's first women's pro sports team, the Sun celebrated National Girls and Women in Sports Day (Feb. 5) at tonight's match. Among the special guests honored at the game, the Sun recognized at halftime the University of South Florida women's volleyball team-the 2024 AAC regular season champions.

New Players Take the Pitch

Joining Tampa Bay Sun FC ahead of the team's playoff push are defender Jordan Zade, defender Victoria Haugen, forward Parker Goins, defender Jaqueline (Jackie) Simpson, and mascot Solé.

The Sun's new mascot, Solé (pronounced "so-LAY"), is a stylized lizard with bright colors, who is not just a mascot, she's the club's new "forever teammate." She has her own jersey and a role on her team that is just as important as all the others: supporting her teammates and the Tampa Bay community

FINAL RESULT

Ft. Lauderdale United FC 2 - Tampa Bay Sun FC 2

Saturday, February 8 | 7:00 p.m. | Riverfront Stadium at Blake High School

