Sumpf's 6 Goals Earn Team of the Week Selection

Sports stats



Moncton Wildcats

Sumpf's 6 Goals Earn Team of the Week Selection

November 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)
Moncton Wildcats News Release


Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 18 and 24 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

_

FORWARDS:

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-5G-2A, +6

Julius Sumpf | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-6G-1A, +5

Mavrick Lachance | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-2G-3A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Jonathan Prud'homme | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-0G-4A, +2

Marc-Olivier Beaudry | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-0G-3A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Riley Mercer | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0,,973%, 1,00, 1 SO

Check out the Moncton Wildcats Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Moncton Wildcats Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central