Sumpf's 6 Goals Earn Team of the Week Selection

November 27, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

Moncton Wildcats News Release







Here are the players whose outstanding performances between November 18 and 24 have earned them a spot on the QMJHL Team of the Week.

_

FORWARDS:

Justin Carbonneau | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-5G-2A, +6

Julius Sumpf | Moncton Wildcats | 3GP-6G-1A, +5

Mavrick Lachance | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-2G-3A, +3

DEFENSEMEN:

Jonathan Prud'homme | Chicoutimi Saguenéens | 2GP-0G-4A, +2

Marc-Olivier Beaudry | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3GP-0G-3A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Riley Mercer | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2-0-0-0,,973%, 1,00, 1 SO

• Discuss this story on the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League message board...





Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League Stories from November 27, 2024

Sumpf's 6 Goals Earn Team of the Week Selection - Moncton Wildcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.