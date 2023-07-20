Sugar Land Wins Second-Straight with 11-3 Victory

July 20, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - The Space Cowboys plated 11 runs over the first five frames, including five tallies in the third, to take game three, 11-3, Thursday night at Constellation Field.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque has dropped two-straight for the first time in the second half and first since the club lost six-straight to finish the first half.

-Sugar Lands Spenser Watkins became the fourth opposing hurler to toss 6.0 frames and allow just one run (also: Matt Andreise, Oklahoma City, April 23; Luis Ledo, Salt Lake, May 31; Kenny Rosenberg, Salt Lake, June 2).

-The pitching staff walked 11 batters on the evening, tied for the most in a game this season (also: April 7 vs. Salt Lake). Additionally, the club has walked 26 batters over the first three games of the series, the most in any three-game stretch this season.

-The Isotopes relented double-digit runs for the 23rd time this season and first since July 3 when they relented 10 to El Paso. The 11-game streak without allowing double-digit tallies is the longest this season.

-Albuquerque was held to three runs or fewer for the 27th time this year. The club has been held to three runs or fewer in at least two-straight contests for the fifth time this season.

-The Isotopes did not steal a base for just the sixth game out of 18 second-half contests.

-Jimmy Herron tallied two hits for his 23rd multi-hit effort this year and the fourth in his last five games. He now has a 15-game on-base streak, tied for the sixth-longest active streak in the Pacific Coast League. During the streak, he is slashing .418/.492/.673 with six doubles, one triple, two homers, 11 RBI, nine walks and eight multi-hit games.

-Coco Montes mashed his 13th homer of the year in the eighth inning, his first at Triple-A since June 7 vs. Sugar Land. He also did not draw a walk, ending his six-game streak with a free pass. He also tallied his team-leading 30th multi-hit effort. Additionally, he collected his first extra-base hit since July 5 at Oklahoma City.

-Jonathan Morales also belted a solo shot, his coming in the seventh inning. It was his first clout since July 3 vs. El Paso. He has now recorded an extra-base hit in three-straight contests, a season-high.

-Phillips Valdez took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits and four walks over 2.0 frames. It's the fourth time this year he's relented at least five runs in an outing.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game four tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT. Albuquerque is expected to send Karl Kauffmann to the mound while Sugar Land is set to start Ronel Blanco.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from July 20, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.