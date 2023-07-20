Dodgers Downed by Chihuahuas

Ryan Ward and Drew Avans both homered for the Oklahoma City Dodgers Thursday night, but a six-run fifth inning by the El Paso Chihuahuas propelled the Chihuahuas to a 12-6 win against OKC at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers (11-7/61-30) took the game's first lead on a RBI single by David Freitas in the first inning. The Chihuahuas (6-12/38-55) tied the score with a solo homer by Óscar Mercado in the second inning and took the lead for good on a three-run home run by Brandon Dixon in the third inning. Ward hit a solo homer out to right field in the fourth inning for OKC before the Chihuahuas responded with six runs in their next at-bat to take a 10-2 lead. The Dodgers chipped away at the El Paso lead with a two-run double by Kole Calhoun in the sixth inning. After the Chihuahuas added a run in the seventh inning, Avans belted a two-run homer in the bottom of the inning to cut El Paso's lead to 11-6. The Chihuahuas later added a run in the ninth inning on Mercado's second homer of the night.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers have lost back-to-back games for the first time since a four-game losing skid July 5-8 against Albuquerque in OKC. The Dodgers have now also lost six of their last eight home games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...The Chihuahuas took a 2-1 lead in the current six-game series with OKC.

-The Chihuahuas scored six runs in the fifth inning, marking the 10th time this season the Dodgers allowed six or more runs in an inning. It was also the second consecutive game the Chihuahuas put together an inning with six or more runs in OKC as El Paso scored seven runs in the ninth inning Wednesday night.

-David Freitas' RBI single in the first inning extended his hitting streak to 14 games for the longest active hitting streak in the PCL and tied with Yonny Hernández for the second-longest hitting streak of the season overall for an Oklahoma City player. During the streak, Freitas is 20-for-63 (.317) with 15 RBI and 11 runs scored.

-Drew Avans went 2-for-4 with his 11th home run of the season, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored as he hit safely in a seventh consecutive game. During his current hitting streak, Avans is 12-for-32 (.375) with five multi-hit games.

-Ryan Ward hit his 11th homer of the season and extended his hitting streak to five games, going 2-for-4 with a walk, RBI and two runs scored. Over the five-game stretch, Ward is 8-for-21 (.381).

-The Dodgers and Chihuahuas combined for 15 walks Thursday and have combined for 40 walks over the last two games.

-Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot (0-1) continued a rehab assignment and was charged with the loss, pitching 2.2 innings and allowing four runs on four hits, including two home runs, with one walk and four strikeouts. He faced 13 batters and threw 48 pitches, including 29 strikes. Thursday was his second appearance of his rehab assignment after spending the season on the Los Angeles Dodgers' Injured List with a left oblique strain.

