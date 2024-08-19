Strykers Re-Sign MASL Defender of the Year Robert Palmer

Ontario, Calif. - The Empire Strykers today announced they have re-signed fan favorite Robert Palmer for a second stint with the club. The reigning Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) Defender of the Year returns to Southern California after previously representing the Strykers for three seasons and then spending 2023-24 with the Kansas City Comets. Palmer, who was born in Kingston, Jamaica but has lived in Missouri for most of his adult life, had requested the transfer to the Comets for family-related reasons.

"Being back in the Empire and with my old team feels like coming home," said Palmer. "I'm excited to bring my experience and passion to the field and work together with my teammates to achieve our goals. Let's make this season unforgettable!"

This latest move marks the Strykers' third major acquisition of the summer, as the side recently announced the re-signing of its former player and 2021 MASL Goalkeeper of the Year, Claysson DeLima, as well as the addition of reigning MASL MVP Genaro Castillo.

Robert Palmer was instrumental in Kansas City's run to the most recent MASL final series, as he led the league with 86 blocked opposition shots over the course of 19 regular season games and added another 20 across six playoff matches. His impressive performances with the Comets earned the experienced veteran the honor of top MASL defender for a second time. He was also named to the MASL Elite Six for the third time in the past four seasons.

After seven successful campaigns with Kansas City, interrupted only by a brief stint with the Tacoma Stars, Palmer joined the Ontario Fury (today's Strykers) in 2020. Although the Covid-19 pandemic made for a tumultuous first two seasons with the club, the Jamaican displayed textbook professionalism throughout. In 2021, he helped power Empire's run to the finals, his heroics along the way earning him a spot on the All-MASL First Team (today's Elite Six) and his first award for MASL Defender of the Year.

Empire's executive vice president, Jimmy Nordberg, expressed his excitement about Palmer's return, stating, "Robert is not only an exceptional defender but also a true leader. His experience and drive will be critical to our success this season. We're looking forward to having him back on our team and seeing the positive impact he will make both on and off the field."

The sentiment was echoed by the Strykers' head coach, Paul Wright.

"I watched Berto play on film and in person over the course of the past season," offered Wright. "His confidence in defensive situations is second to none. He has an exceptional ability to read the game, and his experience will be of great help to us on the turf and and in the locker room."

The Empire Strykers host the fifth edition of the indoor soccer rivalry between the United States and Mexico at Ontario's Toyota Arena on Sunday, September 29, with both countries' men's and women's teams facing off. Tickets are available exclusively on Ticketmaster.

