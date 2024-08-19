Capelli Sport Official Supplier of the 2024 MASL Pro-Player Combine

August 19, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) News Release







The Major Arena Soccer League is proud to present Capelli Sport as the official supplier of the 2024 MASL Pro Player Combine and Draft. Capelli Sport has been a partner of the MASL Pro-Player Combine and Draft for the past two years.

Capelli Sport will provide exceptional training gear and uniforms to all competing athletes, training staff and coaches. Additionally, Capelli Sport will be providing a sponsorship to the top draft pick worth $1,000 in gear and merchandise.

The MASL Pro-Player Combine will feature top-tier soccer players from across the country converging in San Diego, California from October 26 -29, for their opportunity to earn a spot on one of the MASL team's rosters this upcoming season. Coaches from every team will be represented to scout the next generation of talent and on Sunday teams will take part in the MASL Pro-Player Combine Draft.

"Capelli is a great supporter of the MASL and we are proud to have them return for another MASL Pro-Player Combine," said Keith Tozer, MASL Commissioner. "Having professional, high-quality gear for these players and coaches sets a standard of what to expect if they are granted an MASL contract after the combine."

"We're extremely excited to be able to continue to outfit the next great group of arena soccer players in Capelli Sport gear for the third consecutive year," said Andrew Ross, Capelli Sport US Pro/Am and League Partnerships Senior Manager. "The MASL Pro Player Combine and Draft is a wonderful event and this is a great partnership to showcase the thrilling sport of arena soccer. We hope to continue to grow this prodigious partnership with MASL and we look forward to more events like this in the future."

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from August 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.