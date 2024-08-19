Seven Strykers Called up to U.S. Team for Mexico Clash

Ontario, Calif. - Seven Empire Strykers players have been called up to the U.S. arena soccer national team's September 29 match against regional rival Mexico. With the exception of veterans Israel Sesay and Robert Palmer, who are the latest participants to have been officially confirmed, all the selections are under the age of 30 and coming off breakout Major Arena Soccer League (MASL) campaigns. Joining Sesay and Palmer for the high-profile event at Toyota Arena will be club teammates Momo Gueye, Justin Stinson, Stefan Mijatovic, Alan Perez, and Brian Orozco.

Tickets to the meeting between the U.S. men and their Mexican counterparts are available exclusively on Ticketmaster. They also cover a clash of the two countries' women's sides earlier in the day.

During a 2023-24 season that saw Empire's young squad struggle to prevent opposition tallies, defender Momo Gueye, 28, provided plenty of reason for hope with his gritty performances and intelligent excursions into the attacking half. The Senegalese American finished with a team-best 26 blocked opposition shots as well as with 23 appearances, 7 goals, and 11 assists. All four totals mark career highs.

While 27-year-old attackers Justin Stinson and Stefan Mijatovic closed out the campaign on loan with Tacoma, the pair registered a clear majority of their appearances in 2023-24 as members of the Strykers. When adding up each player's regular season totals with both teams, Stinson ranks second on Empire in goals (23), assists (15), points (38), and points-per-game average (1.8). Meanwhile, Mijatovic tops the roster in assists (17) while placing third in goals (16), points (33), and points-per-game average (1.5). All of Stinson's and Mijatovic's totals in the aforementioned categories mark career highs.

Alan Perez, 25, was arguably the Strykers' 2023-24 most improved player with prior MASL experience. Performing in his third campaign with Empire, the Southern California native bested his previous career highs in all major statistical categories - most of them by massive margins. Over the course of his 22 appearances (previous high: 21), Perez recorded 9 goals (previous high: 2), 13 assists (previous high: 2), 22 points (previous high: 3), and a 1.0 points-per-game average (previous high: 0.3).

Playing at goalkeeper, a position generally dominated by older veterans, indoor rookie Brian Orozco won over the starting gig halfway through 2023-24. The 23-year-old's rapid growth culminated in two standout showings against Kansas City earlier this year. After boasting 14 saves and a .778 save percentage in a February 10 away clash, Orozco followed up with an excellent February 28 showing at home, recording 12 stops and a .750 save percentage.

Israel Sesay is a former LA Galaxy teen phenom. Having made a number of appearances for the Major League Soccer (MLS) giant early in his career, Sesay played for several other professional teams before joining the Ontario Fury (today's Strykers) in 2013. The defender, who had begun his outdoor career as an attacker, has become a club legend and a fan favorite over the course of his eleven years with the club. During the most recent campaign, the 33-year-old reached a major milestone by earning his 100th attacking point in MASL regular season play. Sesay has amassed over 200 games for the Fury/Strykers.

Robert Palmer, whose return to Empire was announced earlier today, was instrumental in Kansas City's run to the 2023-24 Ron Newman Cup final series, as he led the league with 86 blocked opposition shots over the course of 19 regular season games and added another 20 across six playoff matches. His impressive performances with the Comets earned the veteran the honor of MASL Defender of the Year for a second time. He was also named to the MASL Elite Six for a third time in the past four seasons. Palmer previously spent three campaigns as a Strykers fan favorite and one of the team's emotional leaders.

Since the clash between the Americans and their rivals from down south is not part of an official competition, eligibility rules are flexible. Among the beneficiaries is Robert Palmer, who is Jamaican born but has been invited because he is actively working toward his U.S. citizenship.

Anyone looking to attend the United States versus Mexico doubleheader is encouraged to secure their tickets via the Ticketmaster app or website.

