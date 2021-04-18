Strong Third Period Leads to 4-3 HSK Win

The Henderson Silver Knights defeat the Tucson Roadrunners, 4-3, with a third period push Saturday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Late in the opening period Paul Cotter crashed the net for a rebound goal to take the 1-0 first period lead. 6:15 into the second frame Lucas Elvenes found an open Gage Quinney in the low slot to extend the lead 2-0. Tucson answered with back-to-back goals to knot the game at 2-2. Halfway through the final frame Henderson gained the lead 3-2 off of a Jonas Rondbjerg breakaway goal. A late strike from Jake Leschyshyn put the game away 4-3.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will wrap up their three-game series with the Roadrunners tomorrow at 5 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game on The CW Las Vegas, AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

