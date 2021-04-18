Silver Knights Fall to Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2

April 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Tucson Roadrunners, 3-2, Sunday night at Orleans Arena.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Tucson struck first with back-to-back goals in the opening frame to take the 2-0 lead. The Roadrunners picked up where they left off to start the second period with a goal from Tyler Steenbergen to extend their lead, 3-0. Halfway through the second period Brayden Pachal finally put Henderson on the board to cut the deficit to 3-1. Danny O'Regan buried a transition goal to make it a 3-2 contest heading into the final period. In the final frame Henderson displayed heavy offensive pressure but would fall short 3-2.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will be back in action Tuesday night against the Bakersfield Condors at 6 p.m. PT at Orleans Arena. Fans can watch the game on AHLTV and listen on 1230 The Game.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.