Bakersfield Welcomes Fans, Thumps Gulls

April 18, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls dropped a 5-1 decision to the Bakersfield Condors at Mechanics Bank Arena in the second of a four-game road swing.

Chase De Leo scored his 12th goal of the season to extend his point streak to seven games (5-7=12), two short of a career high. De Leo co-leads San Diego with 12 goals and ranks tied for fifth among AHL leaders.

Andrew Poturalski assisted on the De Leo goal to maintain the AHL lead in assists (24) and points (31).

Olle Eriksson Ek made 22 saves in the setback. Eriksson Ek ranks fourth in goals against average (2.64) and fifth in save percentage (.909) among AHL rookie goaltenders.

San Diego will travel to San Jose for a midweek back-to-back set with the Barracuda beginning Tuesday, Apr. 20 (6 p.m.) at SAP Center.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Kevin Dineen

On the game

I think it's nice to see fans in the building, even if they're not our fans - that's a good sign for the state of California. They've got some high offensive talent. You want to be a good road team and I think tonight, our game was not complete. There were some areas that needed to simplify and we didn't do that.

On the power play

I think our power play was like the ice tonight - it was chippy, it was sloppy and there wasn't a lot of flow to it. Pretty obvious just watching it, the power play wasn't clicking.

On adjustments heading into next game

We get home tonight then we get right back on the bus and go right by here for six hours to San Jose. San Jose has been a challenging team for us as well. We know we're all grouped right together and we need some separation so we have to take our show on the road.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.