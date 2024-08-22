Strong Pitching Pushes Bradenton Ahead to 4-2 Victory

August 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Bradenton Marauders News Release







LAKELAND, FL - For the first time since June 25, 2023, the Bradenton Marauders pick up a win at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium, defeating the Lakeland Flying Tigers 4-2 on Thursday night. Bradenton had lost their previous eight games in Lakeland going back to last season.

For the third-straight day, Bradenton jumped ahead early, scoring three runs in the second. Axiel Plaz led off with a single before Pedro Garcia (0-2) issued back-to-back two-out walks to load the bases. Will Taylor then bounced a ball down the third base line to score all three and give Bradenton a 3-0 cushion.

