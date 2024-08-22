Tampa Cancels Game against Fort Myers

August 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Tampa Tarpons News Release







TAMPA, Fla. - Tonight's game between the Tampa Tarpons and the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been canceled due to wet field conditions and the forecast of sustained inclement weather. Tonight's game will not be made up. The series will continue with the scheduled doubleheader on Saturday, August 24th.

Tickets from today's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2024 Tarpons regular season home game. Our last post-game firework show is scheduled for September 7th (Fan Appreciation Night).

Please email with the game date you would like to exchange your tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 22, 2024

Tampa Cancels Game against Fort Myers - Tampa Tarpons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.