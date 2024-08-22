Jupiter Loses Late-Lead to Daytona Falling 2-1 Thursday Night

August 22, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Jupiter Hammerheads News Release







JUPITER, FL - In the fastest game of the season at one hour and 51 minutes, the Jupiter Hammerheads (59-55, 23-26) let a victory slip through their fins as they lost to the Daytona Tortugas (58-56, 27-21) by a final score of 2-1 on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jupiter had their losing streak extend to four games and are now four and a half games back of Daytona for the final playoff berth in the FSL East Division.

For the first time in the series, the Hammerheads scored the first run of the ballgame. In the bottom of the second inning with one out off of Daytona starting pitcher Dualvert Gutierrez, JT Mabry hit a double and Connor Caskenette hit a single to put runners at the corners. Eric Rataczak followed his teammates with an RBI single to left field which gave Jupiter its first lead of the series at 1-0.

After that, the game settled down and turned into a pitchers' duel between the starting pitchers. Benitez finished his start with five scoreless innings and allowed just two hits and one walk while tying a Single-A season-high seven strikeouts. Gutierrez finished with five innings himself and allowed just one run on five hits.

Collin Lowe (L, 7-3; BS, 1) came out of the Jupiter bullpen and fired three scoreless innings to begin his relief outing matched with David Lorduy (W, 1-0) who went three perfect innings out of the Daytona bullpen.

However, the narrative of the game changed in Lowe's fourth inning of relief in the top of the ninth inning. Sammy Stafura and Ricardo Cabrera hit back-to-back singles to start the frame. With Ariel Almonte at the plate, Stafura came into score on a wild pitch which tied the game at 1-1. After Almonte grounded out to move Cabrera to third base, Peyton Stovall hit a ground ball to Jupiter shortstop Carter Johnson which brought home Cabrera after the throw was late on the fielder's choice to give the Tortugas a 2-1 lead.

Jonah Hurney (Sv, 6) came into pitch the bottom of the ninth inning for Daytona and retired the Hammerheads in order to secure the 2-1 victory for the Tortugas on Thursday night. Daytona pitchers retired 20 consecutive Hammerheads' hitters to end the ballgame. Jupiter still leads Daytona in the regular season series with a record of 12-9.

Fenwick Trimble had two of the five Jupiter hits after he went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases. It is only the fourth game all season that the Hammerheads did not draw a walk with the last time being June 27th at Daytona.

The second half of this six-game series continues with game four on Friday, August 23rd with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium. Jake Brooks (9-3, 2.34 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound for the Hammerheads against Ovis Portes for the Tortugas. Click here to purchase your tickets.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM:

Baseball and Brews: Combine beer and baseball for "Baseball and Brews Night" presented by Southern Eagle Distributing on Saturday, August 24th when the Jupiter Hammerheads host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. With the purchase of a special $30 advanced ticket ($35 at the gate), fans 21 and older get admittance to the craft beer tasting event from 5:00-7:00 p.m., a souvenir tasting mug, and a seat at the game. Plus, there will be fireworks after the game.

Dog Day: Be sure to bring your dog to Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium for the final "Dog Day" of 2024 on Friday, August 30th when the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:30 p.m. All dogs get in free if their owners have a game ticket.

Masyn Winn Bobblehead Giveaway: On Saturday, August 31st, the Palm Beach Cardinals host the Daytona Tortugas at 6:00 p.m. where the first 500 fans will receive a Masyn Winn mini bobblehead presented by Window Gang. You won't want to miss out on this limited-edition collector's item for one of the young stars in St. Louis.

E.R.A.S. Night (Hammy's Version): It's been a long time coming...Join us on Friday, September 6th at 6:00 p.m. for E-R-A'S Night (Hammy's Version) at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium! There will be bracelet making, a silent disco, a 360-degree photo booth, and more! Come dressed as your favorite popstar from your favorite era and enter our costume contest! All ages are welcome! Bring your friends, your kids, and the whole family! Get your tickets today at Roger-Dean-Chevrolet-Stadium-Dot-Com. Are you ready for it?!

Dollar Night: End the season on a night dedicated to dollar deals and baseball for "Dollar Night" at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium on Saturday, September 7th at 6:00 p.m. when the Palm Beach Cardinals and the Jupiter Hammerheads hit the diamond.

