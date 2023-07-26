Strong First Inning Not Enough as River Riders Fall to Otterbots

DANVILLE, Va. - The Elizabethton River Riders began a four-game road trip on Wednesday by dropping the first of a two-game series against the Danville Otterbots by a final of 7-3.

The River Riders got on the board first in the first with a three-spot, as Trey Fenderson hit a run-scoring single and Kade Huff followed him up with a two-run base hit of his own. The game would remain at 3-0 until the fifth, as starters Trevor Callahan and Dominic Murgo would trade zeros.

Danville finally got on the board in the fifth, as it put up a three-spot itself. Luke Lambert got the scoring started for the Otterbots as he singled home Blake Barthol. Then, Dean Mihos hit an RBI single to cut the deficit to one. The game was tied on a unique play, where Mihos was caught in a rundown between first and second after trying to steal and another runner on third. As Mihos was in between bases, the runner from third, Lambert, took off for home, where he scored before Mihos eventually was out at second. Despite the out at second being the third out, where it was not a forceout, the run counted.

The Otterbots took the lead next inning on an RBI groundout, one they would not relinquish. They added on in the seventh, on a single from Mihos with a couple of errors which would allow three runs to score on the one play, in total, making it 7-3.

The two teams will complete their season series on Thursday, with first pitch from Dan Daniel Memorial Park set for 7 p.m.

