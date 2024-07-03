Strike Force Home Game this Weekend

July 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

San Diego Strike Force News Release







For a few weeks now, the Strike Force have controlled their own destiny with hopes of a long playoff run in the balance. The team is gaining momentum at the right time in the season. Capping their 3-game road trip with a 3-0 record, the Strike Force is looking to continue that winning success with the 2-seed hanging in the balance this weekend at home against the Vegas Night Hawks.

The team finishes the season with 2 very important home games with major playoff implications across the board.

The team is asking for your support and there are lots of ticket options going into this game on Saturday July 6th.

For the first time all season, the team is promoting mystery box tickets that could allow you to pay 14 dollars to be sitting in the front row. Pair it with one of the White-Out shirts below and the ticket is only $10.

Also, click on the game marquee below and you can still grab up our 619 tickets in the endzone.

Lastly, if you want to choose your own great seat, click the link here for our special group rate.

White Out Game - July 6th

