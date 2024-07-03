IFL Coaches Poll - Week 16

July 3, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL) News Release







Week 16 of the 2024 IFL wrapped up, with the top three teams staying relatively the same. Frisco joins Bay Area and Green Bay among the top teams in the league. Here's the list of how IFL coaches rank the league in its entirety.

Bay Area Panthers (-)

Green Bay Blizzard (-)

Frisco Fighters (+1)

Vegas Knight Hawks (-1)

San Diego Strike Force (+1)

Arizona Rattlers (+1)

Northern Arizona Wranglers (-2)

Massachusetts Pirates (+1)

San Antonio Gunslingers (-1)

Quad City Steamwheelers (-)

Tulsa Oilers (-)

Iowa Barnstormers (-)

Jacksonville Sharks (+3)

Duke City Gladiators (+1)

Sioux Falls Storm (-2)

Tucson Sugar Skulls (-2)

Week 16 saw the Eastern Conference gain a third member to their playoff party, leaving just one spot remaining in the East. Bay Area clinched a playoff berth on Saturday night, clinching the first spot in the Western Conference with three spots remaining. Following their win to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Jacksonville Sharks jumped three spots, claiming the largest jump of the week from last week's poll.

Week 17 features seven games across Saturday and Sunday, with two teams on bye this week. The action begins Saturday at 6:05 p.m. CT between the Massachusetts Pirates and the San Antonio Gunslingers. Catch all the Week 17 action streamed live on YouTube.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.