Stormers Fire Second Straight Shutout

July 18, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

After a few days of swinging the heavy lumber, the Lancaster hitters let the pitching staff take the limelight on Thursday evening.

Noah Bremer threw seven shutout innings, and two relievers combined to retire six straight as the Stormers defeated the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars, 3-0, to finish off the sweep of a three-game series at Meritus Park.

Bremer (8-4) was only tested in the first inning. He surrendered his only walk of the night to Eury Perez with one out. Cito Culver followed with a single into right center that chased Perez to third. Bremer struck out Welington Dotel after a long battle, and Dariel Gomez grounded to second to cap the inning.

No other Boxcar reached second base on the evening. Andrew Moritz singled to center with one out in the third but was wiped out as Perez bounced into a 5-4-3 double play. Dotel punched a single into right in the seventh before Bremer fanned his final two batters of the game.

The right-hander finished the night with six strikeouts in throwing his seventh quality start of the year.

Phil Diehl pitched a perfect eighth, and Stephen Nogosek matched it in the ninth for his seventh save.

Lancaster's offense was sparse on Thursday evening, despite picking up 12 hits. The only run off starter Yeudy Garcia (1-2) came in the fifth inning. Kyle Kasser lined a single into left with one out and made it to second when Gomez hit him with a throw after stepping on first base with a hot grounder from Damon Dues. Trace Loehr worked out a nine-pitch walk, and Niko Hulsizer produced the run with a single to center.

Joe Stewart legged out a two-out double in the sixth and scored when Moritz came up short on a diving try against a Chad Sedio gapper to left center. Chris Proctor scored on a passed ball in the eighth.

Kasser finished the night with three hits while Loehr and Sedio had two each.

The Stormers will entertain the Staten Island FerryHawks on Friday at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Matt Swarmer (1-1) will take the hill for Lancaster against right-hander William Kirwan (2-1). Fans may tune into FloBaseball, beginning at 6:45.

NOTES: Lancaster has started the second half with a 9-2 record for the third straight year...Manager Ross Peeples rested Isan Diaz, Joseph Carpenter and Shawon Dunston, Jr. for the game...Lancaster completed its seventh sweep of the year and third against Hagerstown...The Stormers staff has not allowed a run in the last 21 innings.

