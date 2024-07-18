Ferryhawks Hang on as Late Ducks' Rally Falls Just Short

(Staten Island, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks were defeated by the Staten Island FerryHawks 6-5 on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series at Staten Island University Hospital Community Park.

The FerryHawks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Jeison Guzman's solo home run to right field off Ducks starting pitcher Daniel Corcino. Staten Island made it 2-0 in the second by way of Nate Sacntlin's run-scoring two-base hit. The home team took a 4-0 edge in the third on an Alejandro De Aza RBI groundout and a Ben Norman sacrifice fly.

The Ducks got to within 4-1 in the fourth as Jackie Bradley Jr. opened the inning with a solo home run to right field versus FerryHawks starter Christian Capuano. The visitors cut the deficit to 4-2 in the fifth on Joe Suozzi's opposite-field four-bagger also to right, his first in a Flock uniform. Down 6-2 in the ninth, Long Island scored three times to make it a one-run ballgame at 6-5 thanks to an RBI base hit off the bat of Ivan Castillo and a Bradley Jr. two-run double. The rally would fall just short as Brian McKenna struck out Ryan McBroom swinging enabling Staten Island to avoid the sweep at home.

Capuano (8-3) earned the win after allowing two runs on six hits (two home runs) across six innings pitched, walking two and striking out ten. Corcino (4-5) suffered the loss despite registering his second consecutive quality start, surrendering four runs (three earned) on seven hits (one home run) over six innings on the mound, walking one while striking out three.

Bradley Jr. had two hits, three RBIs and a run scored, and is now tied with Mel Stocker (5/17-6/20/06) for the longest hitting streak in Long Island Ducks franchise history at 25 consecutive games and extended his on-base streak to 32 straight contests.

Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX. Those unable to make the game can follow all the action live on FloBaseball.

Long Island returns home on Friday, July 19, to open a three-game series with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 1,500 fans in attendance will receive Ducks T-Shirts, courtesy of Discover Long Island. It's also a Tap Room Friday, and Ducks staff members will be handing out coupons with a special offer from The Tap Room as fans exit the ballpark. Tickets for the game, and all Ducks games, are available by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

