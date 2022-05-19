'Stormers Drop York, 5-3

The York Revolution must be tempted to call 30 Major League teams about a particular opposing first baseman/DH.

Kelly Dugan slammed a pair of home runs early Thursday to lead the Lancaster Barnstormers to a 5-3 victory over the York Revolution in the rubber game of a three-game series at People's Bank Park in York.

They were the sixth and seventh homers for Dugan against the Revolution in eight games he has played this year. The Californian has knocked in 19 runs in the season series.

Dugan broke a 3-3 tie with his leadoff shot to right against Marandy Gonzalez (0-2) in the fifth inning and provided insurance with a bomb to the hillside in right center off reliever Duke von Schamann in the seventh.

He also keyed the three-run first for Lancaster. Melvin Mercedes led off the morning with a walk and took third on a single by LeDarious Clark. Clark stole second before Dugan rifled a single into right, scoring one. Andretty Cordero brought Clark across with a single to right center before Gonzalez settled in. The third Lancaster run scored on a ground out by Anderson Feliz.

York recovered against Nile Ball (1-1). Nellie Rodriguez was hit by a pitch to start the second, took second on a one-out passed ball. JC Encarnacion singled to left to advance Rodriguez to third, and the run scored on an infield single to the hole on the right side by Jack Kenley.

Rodriguez opened the fourth with a homer to right center. Only a double play off Encarnacion's bat kept the Revs from a big inning, but the hosts still produced a second run on a single to the base of the wall in left by catcher Paul Mondesi.

Ball worked six innings. West Tunnell retired six of seven to hold the lead, and Josh Graham picked up his second save with a perfect ninth.

The Barnstormers travel to Lexington, Kentucky later today to open a three-game series against the Wild Health Genomes on Friday evening, the first meetings between the two clubs. Cameron Gann (1-2) will make the start for Lancaster.

NOTES: Dugan is temporarily tied for second in the league with eight homers and is also tied for second with 25 RBI, pending the outcome of tonight's ALPB action...He has appeared in only 19 games...Clark has hit safely in 12 straight after his first inning single...Mercedes walked three times and has 22 on the year...Lancaster did not ground into a double play for the seventh straight game...Ball threw Lancaster's fourth quality start of the season.

