'Stormers Drop Series Finale, 13-3

Nile Ball carried a shutout and a 3-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning on Sunday afternoon, but the game quickly fell apart as the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs raced past the Lancaster Barnstormers, 13-3, in the rubber game of a three-game series at Regency Furniture Stadium.

LeDarious Clark staked the 'Stormers to the 3-0 lead with a three-run homer off Daryl Thompson (13-3) in the top of the second. After allowing hits to five of the first eight Lancaster hitters on the day, Thompson allowed only two more keeping his team in the game.

Ball kept Southern Maryland off the board through the first five, staving off a pair of bases loaded chances for Southern Maryland.

David Harris led off the sixth with a single to left and took second as the ball bounced past Blake Gailen for an error. Anthony Peroni made a bad pickoff throw, allowing Harris to take third, and he scored on a ground out by Zach Collier. A walk to Josh McAdams and flare by Joe DeLuca chased Ball from the game. Reliever Kyle Johnson retired the next two to protect the 3-1 lead.

However, Johnson (0-1) could not get an out in the seventh. Jordan Howard legged out an infield single and took second on a walk to Rubi Silva. Jovan Rosa slapped a single into left to cut the lead to 3-2, and Harris added an RBI single to right, tying the game.

Jake Mullholland took over and walked Collier to load the bases. A single to left by Josh McAdams put Southern Maryland into the lead. DeLuca singled home two more with a liner to left, and Tucker Nathans capped the eight-run inning with a three-run homer to right, all before the first out.

Two throwing errors led to four more unearned runs for the Blue Crabs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Barnstormers will open a three-game series at High Point on Tuesday evening. Fans may tune into the YouTube broadcast, beginning at 7:00.

NOTES: Thompson won his 73rd game in the Atlantic League, moving him to within one of the record held by Tim Cain...Alejandro De Aza had two doubles on the afternoon and now has 13 in his last 18 games...He temporarily tied Lexington's Roberto Baldoquin for the league lead.

