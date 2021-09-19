Bullpen Brilliant But Ducks Drop Series Finale

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks defeated the York Revolution 3-1 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of a three-game series at Fairfield Properties Ballpark.

The Revolution took a 3-0 lead with two outs in the third inning off Ducks starter Anderson DeLeon. Bases loaded walks by Carlos Franco and Nellie Rodriguez and an RBI infield single from Josue Herrera did the damage. It stayed that way until the bottom of the seventh when Deibinson Romero's RBI single to right off Revs starter Austin Nicely closed the gap to 3-1. However, the Ducks were unable to pull even.

Nicely (8-8) earned the win, tossing seven and two-thirds innings of one-run ball, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out two. DeLeon (5-5) took the loss, conceding three runs on three hits and three walks over two and two-thirds innings with three strikeouts. Jim Fuller picked up his 24th save of the season with one and one-third scoreless innings, working around a hit and a walk with one strikeout.

Lombardozzi led the Flock offensively with two hits. Five Ducks relievers combined to pitch six and one-third innings of scoreless baseball. They allowed just one batter to reach, a double by Welington Dotel in the seventh, and struck out 11 batters.

The Ducks begin a season-long 10-game road trip on Tuesday night when they open a three-game series against the Lexington Legends. First pitch is scheduled for 6:31 p.m. at Lexington Legends Ballpark. Fans can follow all the action on the Long Island Ducks Broadcast Network. Live streaming HD video and audio will be available via BoxCast on LIDucks.com as well as on the Ducks official Facebook page and YouTube channel. Right-hander Matt Dallas gets the start in his Ducks debut against a Legends starter to be determined.

Long Island returns home on Friday, October 1, to begin a three-game series against the Lancaster Barnstormers. Game time is slated for 6:35 p.m., with the Fairfield Properties Ballpark gates opening at 5:35 (5:20 for full season ticket holders). The first 750 fans in attendance will receive a Ducks Action Poster. It's also a Flash Sale Friday, and fans will be able to enjoy an exclusive offer on tickets to a future Ducks game from 1:00-3:00 p.m. by calling (631) 940-TIXX. Tickets to the game, and all Ducks home games, can be purchased by visiting the Fairfield Properties Ballpark box office, calling (631) 940-TIXX.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball, a Professional Partner League of Major League Baseball, and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call (631) 940-DUCK (3825).

