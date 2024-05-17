Stormers Drop Pair To York

Trey Martin drove in the tying run and scored the go-ahead marker in the top of the sixth inning as the York Revolution raced past the Lancaster Stormers for a 6-3 victory in the regularly scheduled seven-inning game Friday evening at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Earlier, the Revs cruised to an 8-1 decision after carrying a 5-0 lead over from the previous Thursday in a rain-suspended affair.

Lancaster stuck with starter Noah Bremer, who had pitched five effective innings in seeking his second straight win. The right-hander's 3-2 lead quickly evaporated in the sixth as Donovan Casey opened the inning with a single lined up the middle and scored on the Martin blast off the center field fence. Jacob Rhinesmith singled over second base to produce the tiebreaking run.

Bremer (1-1) escaped the inning from there but yielded a home run to pinch hitter David Washington and a triple to Matt McDermott to open the seventh. McDermott scored the sixth run when Casey greeted reliever Jackson Rees with a single to center.

Colton Welker provided York with the early lead with a home run chipped onto the right field deck. Lancaster would forge ahead in the home third. Jack Conley bunted his way on base and went to second on Trace Loehr's single into center. Shawon Dunston, Jr. worked out a lengthy walk from Chris Vallimont (2-1) to load the bases. Nick Lucky was hit by the first pitch he saw to force home one run, and a second scored on Cristian Santana's grounder to the right side.

After a single by Casey and bloop double by Rhinesmith tied the game in the fourth, the Stormers were again able to jump ahead in the fifth. Dunston clubbed a double off the right field wall with one out and scored when Lucky cleared Casey in center with another two-base hit. Lucky stole third, and Santana walked, but the inning died there.

Lancaster had an opportunity to tie the game in the bottom of the seventh following consecutive singles by Dunston and Lucky. However, Santana stroked a line drive to left. Rudy Martin, Jr. raced in to make a knee-high catch and doubled Dunston off second.

Earlier, Chad Sedio blasted his first home run of the season off Jon Olsen (1-0) in the bottom of the fourth, but it would prove to be Lancaster's only run of the suspended game. The right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings of relief, allowing six hits but no walks.

York's first four batters of the fifth inning reached base off newcomer Carsie Walker to extend the lead to 7-1. Jamari Baylor had slugged a three-run homer in the third to open up a 4-0 lead against Augie Sylk (0-1) prior to the rain stoppage on May 9.

The Stormers will send Sylk to the mound on Saturday. He will be opposed by left-hander Zach Neff (2-1). Fireworks will follow the game. Fans may tune into FloBaseball at 6:40.

NOTES: Lancaster has lost nine of the last 11 games...Santana has batted safely in eight straight games, going 13-for-31 (.419)...Loehr has batted safely in six in a row, going 7-for-20 (.350)...

