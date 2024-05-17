Revs Finalize Pair of Wins on Friday in Lancaster

(Lancaster, Pa.): After last Thursday's game was suspended in the fourth inning, the York Revolution and Lancaster Stormers resumed on Friday afternoon as the Revs capped off an 8-1 win to complete a sweep. Shortly after, the two faced off in a seven-inning affair with York pulling off a late comeback for a 6-3 win to open the current weekend series.

The suspended game resumed with York leading 5-0 in the top of the fourth inning. York's half of the inning was closed out on one pitch, and Chad Sedio got Lancaster on the board with a solo shot to right field in the home half. That nullified what had been a record setting scoreless streak (13.2 innings) by Jon Olsen to start a Revs career.

York got a pair of runs in the top of the fifth inning on an RBI single from Rudy Martin Jr before Paul Mondesi drove in his first run of the season on a bloop double into shallow right field as the Revs' lead swelled to 7-1.

Having been held hitless in his first four at-bats of the game, Matt McDermott kept his on-base streak alive with an RBI double to left center in the seventh to provide more insurance for York.

Olsen pitched into the ninth inning, retiring Sedio before Justin Farmer doubled to right-center field. Olsen (1-0) exited one out shy of tying a Revs relief record for innings pitched in a game, finishing at 5.1 innings while striking out seven batters along the way without issuing a walk. Tom Sutera recorded the final two outs of the game as York secured the 8-1 win and their first series sweep of the season.

With the regularly scheduled game shortened to seven innings, York opened the scoring in the second inning when Colton Welker went deep to right field for his first home run as a Rev.

Lancaster took the lead in the third inning, scoring a pair off York starter Chris Vallimont. Jack Conley led off the inning with a bunt single before Trace Loehr singled to put runners on the corners. After a walk to Shawon Dunston Jr loaded the bases, Vallimont hit Nick Lucky to force in a run before a second run scored on an RBI groundout.

York evened things back up at 2-2 in the fourth inning on a bloop double from Jacob Rhinesmith. The hit scored Donovan Casey who had reached on a one-out single and stole second.

Lucky drove a ball over the head of Casey in center field for an RBI double with one out in the fifth, giving Lancaster a 3-2 lead. Vallimont (2-1) battled, striking out two consecutive batters with runners on the corners to strand both and keep the deficit at one.

Trey Martin tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI triple that saw Dunston crash into the center field wall. Jacob Rhinesmith plated Martin for the lead one batter later with a single up the middle, putting York ahead, 4-3.

David Washington led off the top of the seventh inning with a pinch-hit solo homer to right center off of starter Noah Bremer (1-1) who was still in the game. McDermott followed with a triple to left center and scored on a single up the middle from Casey (3-for-4).

Matt Turner entered the game in the seventh inning, looking for his second save in as many days with a 6-3 lead. Dunston and Lucky led off with soft two-strike singles before Christian Santana hit a sinking line drive to left field. Rudy Martin Jr ran the ball down and fired to second, doubling off Dunston for the second out. Turner struck out Gaige Howard to close out the win, giving York a 4-0 start to this season's War of the Roses series.

Notes: McDermott and Kato extended their on-base streaks, reaching base in both games. McDermott's streak is 16, while Kato extended his to 19. Washington has hits in all 13 games he has played with York with RBIs in all but two; his pinch-hit home run is the 10th in Revs history and first since Trey Martin on July 3, 2023 at High Point. York's 8-2 road start remains the best in franchise history. The Revs' 4-0 start to the War of the Roses series marks just the second time either side has started 4-0; Lancaster won the first four meetings in 2009 and the Revs' previous best start in the season series was a 2-0 start (2015 and 2018). Olsen has now allowed just one run on 10 hits in 19.0 innings; he has struck out 28 and walked only two batters. The Revs' 12-8 overall record matches their best 20-game start (2016).

Up Next: York lefty Zach Neff faces Lancaster southpaw Augie Sylk on Saturday at 6:45 p.m. Revs fans can catch the action live on SportsRadio 98.9 FM & 1350 WOYK, 989woyk.com, The New WOYK app, and FloBaseball.TV beginning at 6:25 p.m.

