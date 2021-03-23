Storm Chasers Single-Game Tickets on Sale Thursday

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced that single-game tickets for the opening series of the 2021 season will go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. Individual tickets for all six games can be purchased in person at the Werner Park Ticket Office, over the phone by calling (402) 738-5100 or online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets. Individual tickets for other home games will be available soon.

The Chasers are slated to open their first year in Triple-A East with a six-game home series with the St. Paul Saints, the new top affiliate for the Minnesota Twins. Opening night at Werner Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, and will be followed by a 12:05 p.m. start on May 5.

Single-game tickets for the opening series will be limited so fans can enjoy the return of Minor League Baseball in a safe, comfortable environment. The Storm Chasers staff remains committed to providing family entertainment at Werner Park with everyone's health and safety as its top priority.

Hours for the Ticket Office and Storm Front Team Store will be from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday on non-game days, although the Ticket Office will open at 10 a.m. on Thursday for the beginning of the ticket sales for the opening series. On game days, both will be open from noon until the end of the game. They will open two hours before first pitch for day games during the week.

Single-game ticket prices will include a $3 discount for those with military identification and a $1 discount for seniors and children, when those tickets are purchased in person at the Ticket Office. Full-season ticket packages, nine-game flex plans and the Chasers Blue Book, which features 40 undated ticket vouchers and 10 general lot parking passes, also remain available. Parking for 2021 will be $5 for both the general lot on the west side of Werner Park and for the north gravel lot.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

