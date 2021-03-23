Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the New York Yankees announced that Doug Davis will be the manager of the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Lakeland Magic head coach Stan Heath was named NBA G League Coach of the Year, and Major League Rugby started its fourth season. Highlights from this week are from Triple-A East League, Appalachian League, American Hockey League, ECHL, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, NBA G League, National Women's Soccer League, Major League Rugby and Premier Lacrosse League.

BASEBALL

Triple-A East League

The New York Yankees have announced that Doug Davis will manage the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 2021. After three years of coaching in a variety of roles for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Davis was slated to manage the RailRiders in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the global pandemic.

Doug Davis returns to manage RailRders in 2021.

Appalachian League

For the first time in almost three decades, baseball in Danville has its own unique identity: an identity formed by ideas from fans and community members and one that represents Danville and the Southside to the fullest extent. At a closed press conference hosted by Ballad Brewing earlier today, Danville Baseball announced that the Danville Otterbots will usher in the new era of baseball and entertainment at American Legion Post 325 Field beginning this summer.

The new era of baseball and entertainment for Danville and the Southside has officially arrived. Introducing, the Danville Otterbots!

The Burlington Sock Puppets announced that former Cy Young Award Winner, Jack McDowell will be leading the newly rebranded team during its inaugural season this summer. McDowell who spent 12 years in the big leagues has recently managed in the Los Angeles Dodgers system (Ogden and Arizona League) as well as Queen's University in Charlotte.

In the inaugural season for the Johnson City Doughboys, Rick Magnante has been named Manager. Magnante has become accustomed to the role of skipper over the years, having spent 16 seasons as a manager for various teams throughout his career. Magnante has coached in over 1500 games and won over 700 games in his career.

The Greeneville Flyboys announce Alan Regier as the Manager for their inaugural season. Regier joins the Flyboys with 28 years of Major League Baseball (MLB) scouting and player development experience under his belt. From 2009-2020, Regier was a special assignment scout for the Chicago White Sox after starting with the organization in 2006 as a minor league field coordinator and serving as the Director of Player Development from 2007-2008.

The Bristol State Liners announced former major league coach Dave Trembley as their manager for the upcoming 2021 season. Trembley will bring more than 1,500 wins and 25 years of coaching experience at nearly every level of baseball to Bristol. Most recently, Trembley worked with the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros from 2011-2015, serving as Atlanta's Director of Player Development (2014-2015) and field coordinator (2011-2012) and Houston's third base coach (2013).

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Iowa Wild take a look at life in the AHL during this unique season.

Colorado Eagles Martin Kaut went coast to coast and gave Colorado an overtime win last night.

ECHL

ECHL Saves of the Week

Womens History Month In 1993, Erin Whitten (2-0-0) became the first woman to play in the #ECHL, debuting for the Toledo Storm (Toledo Walleye) in a 6-5 victory & Manon Rheaume (5-1-1) played with the Knoxville Cherokees, Nashville Knights & Tallahassee Tiger Sharks.

North American Hockey League

NAHL Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

Ontario Hockey League

OHL to receive $2.35 million from the Ontario government

General Manager Michael Oke announced that the Petes have signed Head Coach Rob Wilson to a three-year contract extension that kicks in during the 2021-22 season and concludes at the end of the 2024-25 season. Since being named as the club's 23rd Head Coach in May 2018, Wilson has compiled a 70-52-4-4 record, clinching the playoffs in his first two seasons behind the bench with the maroon and white.

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

QMJHL Plays of the Week

QMJHL Saves of the Week

National Women's Hockey League

The National Women's Hockey League in association with W Hockey Partners announced the resignation of Dani Rylan Kearney from her position as NWHL advisor and President of W Hockey Partners, the entity that owns and operates the NWHL's Buffalo Beauts, Connecticut Whale, Metropolitan Riveters, and Minnesota Whitecaps. Rylan Kearney launched the NWHL in March 2015 and held the position of Commissioner until October 2020.

BASKETBALL

NBA G League

Lakeland Magic head coach Stan Heath has been named the 2020-21 NBA G League Dennis Johnson Coach of the Year, the NBA G League announced. In his fourth season as head coach of the Orlando Magic's NBA G League affiliate, Heath guided Lakeland to a regular-season record of 9-6 (.600), including five victories in its final six games. The 5-1 finish earned Lakeland the sixth seed in the NBA G League Playoffs, where it went on to win the franchise's first NBA G League championship.

Raptors 905 guard Gary Payton II has been named the 2020-21 NBA G League Defensive Player of the Year, the NBA G League announced. Payton II (6-3, 195, Oregon State) led the NBA G League in steals per game (2.54) and finished second in total steals (33) to go with 10.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 13 games. He recorded nine games with two or more steals.

Gary Payton II Defensive Player of the Year Highlights

FOOTBALL

Canadian Football League

The Toronto Argonauts announced the team has signed Canadian LB Henoc Muamba. Muamba, 32, played 17 games for the Alouettes last season registering 93 defensive tackles, second best in the CFL, one sack and two forced fumbles on his way to being named the league's Most Outstanding Canadian, as well as a CFL All-Star for the second time (2013, 2019) and an East Division All-Star for the third time (2013, 2018-2019).

With a possible CFL-XFL merger in the works, Tim Micallef wonders how much of the Canadian game would be lost in such a deal and why it matters so much to so many Canadians.

SOCCER

National Women's Soccer League

ESPN FC's Fernando Palermo chats exclusively to Reddit co-founder, Angel City FC lead investor and Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian about his optimistic outlook on the future of women's soccer in the United States. Ohanian reveals why he believes it has more value to potential investors than even the MLS, and how his daughter inspired his decision to get involved with Angel City FC.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

Season Four Opening Day. Just a few of our favorite moments from the first day of the Major League Rugby 2021 season.

LACROSSE

Premier Lacrosse League

The 2021 PLL Expansion Draft explained

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

