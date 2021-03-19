Bristol State Liners Announce 2021 Manager

BRISTOL, Va. - The Bristol State Liners announced for major league coach Dave Trembley as their manager for the upcoming 2021 season earlier today.

Trembley will bring more than 1,500 wins and 25 years of coaching experience at nearly every level of baseball to Bristol.

Most recently, Trembley worked with the Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros from 2011-2015, serving as Atlanta's Director of Player Development (2014-2015) and field coordinator (2011-2012) and Houston's third base coach (2013).

"I would like to thank Major League Baseball, USA Baseball, the Appalachian League, and the Bristol State Liners for the opportunity to manage this team in 2021," said Trembley. "Our purpose is to develop their skills while focusing on team fundamentals and player development, establishing a foundation for these players' future. I look forward to working with our field staff to develop and mentor these college baseball players as we prepare them to one day play professional baseball. I am excited and cannot wait to get started!"

After coaching at the high school level from 1977-1979, Trembley became a scout for the Chicago Cubs in 1984 before he left to manage his first team in the Class A Carolina League in 1986. After moving to the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 1987, Trembley managed the Double-A Harrisburg Senators for three seasons where he led the team to an Eastern League title and was named Baseball America's Minor League Manager of the Year in his first season.

Afterwards, Trembley went on to manage two teams in the San Diego Padres system from 1991-1993 before rejoining the Cubs as a manager in their minor league system for nine years. During his time in the Cubs system, Trembley earned his second and third manager of the year awards when he was named the Class A Manager of the Year by USA Today/Baseball Weekly in 1995 and 1999.

He then moved to the Baltimore Orioles organization, earning his 1,200th win as a minor league manager in 2003 and getting called up to coach with the Major League club in 2007. Trembley worked as the Orioles bullpen coach and interim manager during the 2007 season before serving as the team's manager from 2008-2010.

Trembley was inducted into the Lancaster JetHawks Baseball Hall of Fame in 2008, the Antelope Valley College Sports Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Florida State League Hall of Fame in 2012. He was also inducted into his alma mater's hall of fame at the State University of New York at Brockport on October 3, 2015.

The State Liners will open the season in Johnson City on June 3, and will host their first home game the next evening.

