Greeneville Flyboys Announce Manager Alan Regier

March 17, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Greeneville Flyboys News Release







GREENEVILLE, TN - The Greeneville Flyboys announce Alan Regier as the Manager for their inaugural season. Regier joins the Flyboys with 28 years of Major League Baseball (MLB) scouting and player development experience under his belt.

"I am very excited to work with the Boyd Sports group, Major League Baseball, and USA Baseball this summer as we bring a new brand of baseball to the Appalachian League," said Regier. "It is a privilege to be named the Flyboys Manager. After spending nearly 40 years in the game as a player, coach, and scout, as well as in player development, this position offers a unique opportunity to work directly with some of the best young baseball players out there. I hope you join me jumping on board with the Prospect Development Pipeline (PDP) and I will see you at the yard."

From 2009-2020, Regier was a special assignment scout for the Chicago White Sox after starting with the organization in 2006 as a minor league field coordinator and serving as the Director of Player Development from 2007-2008.

Prior to joining the White Sox organization, Reiger spent time scouting for the Texas Rangers (1992-1995), Atlanta Braves (1996-1998), Milwaukee Brewers (2000-2002) and Boston Red Sox (2003-2005).

Regier played collegiate baseball for Chabot College and the University of Arizona, and spent one year in the minor leagues with the Redwood Pioneers where he posted a .172/.297/.216 slash line with 20 walks in 37 games. Following his playing career, Regier spent a decade as an assistant coach at the University of California, Berkeley, from 1982-92.

Kat Foster, Flyboys General Manager explained, "I'm extremely pleased to have Alan join us as the Flyboys Manager this inaugural season. He has an impressive resume full of experience that is sure to help develop these young players in the PDP. I'm happy to be able to work with him and look forward to a successful year for the team. We look forward to welcoming the players and fans back to Pioneer Park this season."

The Flyboys commence their season on the road against the Elizabethton River Riders on June 3, 2021. The Flyboys debut inside Pioneer Park will be June 8, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 17, 2021

Greeneville Flyboys Announce Manager Alan Regier - Greeneville Flyboys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.