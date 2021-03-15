Rick Magnante Named Doughboys Inaugural Manager

JOHNSON CITY, TN - In the inaugural season for the Johnson City Doughboys, Rick Magnante has been named Manager. Magnante has become accustomed to the role of skipper over the years, having spent 16 seasons as a manager for various teams throughout his career. Magnante has coached in over 1500 games and won over 700 games in his career.

Magnante began his managerial career in 1987 for the Appalachian League's then-Bristol Tigers. In his first two seasons in Bristol, Magnante compiled a 66-76 overall record, with a 26-game improvement from 1987 to 1988.

"It's interesting how life has a way of coming full circle," said Magnante. "I had my first professional managing opportunity in the Appalachian League. I now find myself back after thirty-four years in this newly formatted league with a chance to mentor and prepare young prospects for a career in professional baseball. It is truly rewarding, and I look forward to this opportunity and the challenges that come with it."

Before he took on the role of a coach, Magnante was drafted by the Cleveland Indians in the 13th round of the 1969 MLB June Amateur Draft after playing for the University of California, Santa Barbara. Following his playing career, Magnante started with the Athletics as a scout in 1996 and was credited with signing impactful players such as Barry Zito, Eric Byrnes, and Bobby Crosby.

He was a part of the Oakland Athletics organization for 12 of those seasons, serving as manager of the Vancouver Canadians (2006-2010), the Vermont Lake Monsters (2011-2013), the Beloit Snappers (2014) and the Stockton Ports (2015-2018). He was also named manager for Vermont again in 2020 before the season was cancelled.

In 2018, Magnante was named the California League Manager of the Year after he led the Stockton Ports to a first half division championship title and a 77-63 overall record. The Ports made it to the semifinals of the league championship that year and finished the season ranked first in pitching, second in fielding and third in batting. Additionally, he managed the South African national team during the inaugural World Baseball Classic in 2006.

The Johnson City Doughboys begin their inaugural season on June 3, 2021 inside TVA Credit Union Ballpark against the Bristol State Liners.

