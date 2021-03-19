Davis to Helm SWB RailRiders in 2021

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that Doug Davis will manage the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders in 2021. The Bloomsburg native will be joined by Pitching Coach Dustin Glant, Hitting Coach Casey Dykes and Defensive Coach Raul Dominguez.

After three years of coaching in a variety of roles for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Davis was slated to manage the RailRiders in 2020 before the season was canceled due to the global pandemic.

Darren London returns as the team's Athletic Trainer, while Larry Adegoke heads to Moosic as the new Strength & Conditioning Coach. Paul Henshaw will serve as the video manager and Shea Wingate will be the Advance Scouting Analyst. Mike Macciocco will once again be the RailRiders Clubhouse Manager.

Davis, 58, graduated from Central Columbia High School and played collegiately at NC State University. He was a ninth-round pick by the California Angels in the 1984 First-Year Player Draft and played professionally for 12 years, appearing in 797 games.

Davis made his Major League debut in 1988 for the Angels and finished his playing career in 1995. He moved into the coaching ranks the following season and won a New York-Penn League title with Pittsfield in 1997. In 1998, he led Columbia to the South Atlantic League crown. Davis was a bench coach on Jack McKeon's Florida Marlins staff in 2003, helping lead that club to a World Series win over the Yankees. The Toronto Blue Jays tabbed Davis to lead the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in 2006 and then elevated him to lead the Syracuse Chiefs in 2007 and 2008.

Over eight seasons as a manager, Davis has skippered 999 games with a .516 winning percentage (515-484). In addition to his time as a manager or coach, he has also held the positions of Minor League Field Coordinator for the Montreal Expos, the Marlins and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Glant, 39, enters his second year within the Yankees system, having been tabbed as the Pitching Coach for Staten Island last year prior to the season's cancelation. He was the pitching coach for Ball State University (2017-19), where his Cardinals staff led NCAA Division I with an 11.1 K/9.0IP ratio in 2019 and set a school strikeout record for the third straight season with 628. Glant was originally selected by Arizona in the seventh round of the 2003 First-Year Player Draft and pitched in 264 games over six seasons in the Diamondbacks organization, reaching Triple-A in his final two campaigns. He finished his career with stints in the Mexican League (2009-10), Northern League (2009-10) and American Association (2011).

Dykes, 31, joined the Yankees organization last year after spending 2019 with Indiana University as their hitting coach. The Hoosiers won the 2019 Big Ten regular season championship and led all of Division I in home runs during the regular slate. Prior to his time with Indiana, Dykes was the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Virginia Military Institute (2015-18) and spent two seasons as an assistant at his alma mater, Western Kentucky University (2013-14).

Dominguez, 40, was with the Trenton Thunder in 2018 and 2019 and enters his 14th season within the organization. He initially signed with the Yankees as a non-drafted Minor League free agent in 2001 and played four seasons before moving to the player development side. Dominguez also spent eight years managing teams in the Gulf Coast and Dominican Summer Leagues.

London returns for his 28th consecutive season as the athletic trainer of the Yankees' Triple-A affiliate. He was the International League's Trainer of the Year in both 2006 and 2012. London's baseball career began in 1989 with the Class-A Prince William Cannons in the Carolina League. He graduated from the University of Maine-Orono, earning a B.S. in physical education with a coaching minor.

Adegoke joined the Yankees organization on a full-time basis in 2018, spending two years in Pulaski and was tabbed for Charleston last year. He served as the Yankees performance science assistant in the spring of 2017. Adegoke graduated with a B.S. in exercise science from Kennesaw State University (Ga.), where he also spent time as a strength and conditioning intern for the football team. He earned his M.S. in exercise and nutrition science from the University of Tampa.

