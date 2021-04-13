Storm Chasers Announce 2021 Ticketing Policies, Safety Protocols

PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers have announced ticketing policies and safety protocols for the upcoming season at Werner Park. These plans have been established to ensure a safe, fan-friendly environment and have been approved by the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The following policies are in place to start the season and will be updated throughout the year.

TICKETING

Each section of Werner Park will have seats available up to 50 percent of its capacity, which will allow fans to properly social distance. All tickets are for general admission to a specific section, and fans may choose where they sit within their assigned section on a first-come, first-served basis. Assigned seats are available only via purchase of a full-season ticket page or mini plan. Attendance within group areas of Werner Park will also be capped at 50 percent to encourage social distancing in those zones. All tickets purchased in advance for 2021 games will be issued as digital tickets.

MASK POLICY

Per MLB mandate, fans of ages 2 and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on Werner Park property other than when actively eating or drinking. This mandate applies to all seating locations, the parking lot and any lines at the Ticket Office, gates or concession stands. All staff, vendors and volunteers will be required to wear masks - and, in required positions, gloves - at all times.

CASHLESS BALLPARK

Werner Park will be a cashless facility for the 2021 season. All major credit cards will be accepted throughout the ballpark, including the Ticket Office, all concession stands and the Storm Front Team Store. Parking at Werner Park will also be cashless. The cost for all lots will be $5. Once inside the stadium, fans may use cash to purchase gift cards at the Advance Ticket Window. Those gift cards can then be used throughout the ballpark, including at all concession stands.

BAG AND BOTTLE POLICY

Any bag brought to Werner Park events must be a transparent plastic, vinyl or PVC tote. Bags must be no larger than 16 x 16 x 8 inches. Clutch-sized pursues or wallets not exceeding 4.5 x 6.5 inches are allowed. Accommodations will be made for bags of medical necessity. Fans may also bring reusable water bottles or sealed water bottles, with no logo or label, to Werner.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. The Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2021 season on May 4 against the St. Paul Saints and single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

