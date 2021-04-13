Nashville Sounds to Host Blood Drive at First Horizon Park

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today it has partnered with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive at First Horizon Park on Wednesday, May 5.

The blood drive is limited to the first 44 participants. Those interested in donating blood are required to sign up at www.redcrossblood.org (Code: NASHVILLESOUNDS). Appointments are available from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. in 15-minute increments and will take place in the Brauer Lounge at First Horizon Park.

All participants will receive a 15% discount to Third and Home the day of the blood drive. Third and Home opens at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesdays. Additionally, The Red Cross is thanking those who give blood with a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via e-mail, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Facial coverings are required for individuals ages 13 and older at First Horizon Park - and per CDC guidelines, all donors will be asked to wear face masks or coverings at the blood drive. For more information about First Horizon Park's comprehensive safety plan, please visit https://www.milb.com/nashville/ballpark/safety.

