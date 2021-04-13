IronPigs Announce COVID-19 Safety Plan for Coca-Cola Park

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs have announced their COVID-19 Safety Plan for Coca-Cola Park and their fans. The plan goes into detail what fans should expect when they come to the ballpark for each IronPigs home game.

"Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic safety has and always will be our top concern when it comes to our fans and everyone else involved within Coca-Cola Park," said IronPigs President and General Manager Kurt Landes.

"This safety plan goes into great detail what fans can expect when they come to the ballpark for each home game," added Landes. "We have worked tirelessly with Major League Baseball and the Allentown Health Bureau to make sure this plan promotes safety while allowing fans to enjoy their experience here as they have previously. We know a number of elements of this plan represent unique changes to Coca-Cola Park, but we appreciate our fans' understanding and help as we ensure a safe return-to-fun experience."

Here are what fans can expect when they come to Coca-Cola Park:

Cashless Environment

The IronPigs will be operating Coca-Cola Park as a fully cashless facility, including the areas of food/beverage, ticketing, and merchandise. In the rapidly growing number of sporting venues that have gone cashless, there has been a demonstrated reduction in health risks by limiting contact in addition to providing for shorter and faster-moving lines. Both credit cards and mobile contactless tap-to-pay applications will be accepted throughout Coca-Cola Park.

Digital Ticketing

As previously announced, all tickets will be digital eliminating additional touch points for the safety of fans and employees alike and to allow for contactless entry. Fans can access their tickets. For more information regarding mobile ticketing, fans can click here. Only "pod" seating will be provided for fans using a socially distanced seating manifest. All unused seats will be zip tied to prevent usage and encourage social distancing.

Gate Entrances and Security Screening

As fans enter the park the IronPigs will be enforcing social distancing guidelines. There will be stanchions that will separate and social distance each entrance. For fans who wish to bring bags into Coca-Cola Park, the bag must be clear. Exceptions will be made for medical and diaper bags. Additionally, bags may enter which are not clear if the guest consents to a physical search of the bag. Security will wear masks and gloves and use probing tools at bag check.

Mask Policy

All fans two years and older will be required to wear a face covering over their nose and mouth at all times on the ballpark property other than when actively eating or drinking at their ticketed seats. Exceptions may be made for fans who cannot wear face coverings for medical reasons and provide written medical verification. These attendees with proper verification will be wrist banded at gate entrances by security for identification purposes.

Concession Stands

As fans visit each concession stand, distancing markers will be placed to ensure social distancing while waiting in line. All employees will be required to wear protective gloves and face coverings. Condiments and similar items will be served using pre-packaged servings as opposed to communal servings.

Fans who have tickets in the PNC Club Level will order from their seats via mobile ordering only and food will be delivered directly to their PNC Club Level seats.

Restrooms

Every other urinal will be closed to ensure social distancing. Exterior doors will be propped open to encourage touchless entry/exit. Automatic towel and soap dispensers have also been installed to provide touchless distribution.

Elevators

Four patrons will be allowed in an elevator at one time. Fans are encouraged to use the stairwells when possible.

Surface Transmission:

All areas of the ballpark accessed by fans will be cleaned and disinfected at regular intervals using products approved by the CDC and EPA for use against Covid-19. Numerous wall mounted and free-standing hand sanitizing stations will be made available in each area of the ballpark.

Other:

Water fountains will be disabled for the 2021 season for health precautions.

There will be no smoking permitted in any area inside Coca-Cola Park to help discourage gathering areas.

The Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital Kids Zone will not be open until Covid restrictions are lifted.

Public address announcements will be made throughout the game to encourage social distancing and to remind fans of the face covering requirements. At the end of each game, ticket holders will be instructed when to leave their section to maximize social distancing.

A full-detailed plan is available to fans at ironpigsbaseball.com. The IronPigs will be providing a Know Before You Go email to all fans with tickets for their specific game prior to each date in collaboration with St. Luke's University Health Network so that fans will have all the up-to-date guidance all season long.

