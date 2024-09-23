Stoppage Time Goal Takes Away One Point from Miami

September 23, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - Miami loses to Birmingham Legion FC, following a stoppage time goal from the home team.

The match was level between both teams for the most part. Miami was doing a good job of holding off Birmingham for the entirety of the match. Dominating possession in the first 45, the two Eastern Conference teams made it to the second half 0-0.

Birmingham Legion came back the second half in attempts to secure the home win. Controlling possession for the remainder of the match, the Legion kept trying to break past Miami's defense, but the away team held up.

With crucial saves made from Miami's keeper Khadim Ndiaye, the Sunday night match remained scoreless.

However, shortly after stoppage time began, Birmingham's Darwin Matheus, who subbed on in the 62nd minute, was able to slot one past Miami's defense and put a goal on the board for the Legion. Matheus took the shot from outside the box off of a long ball from Dawson McCartney.

With Birmingham being up by one, Miami's efforts increased in the final minutes of the match. The away team tried to tie the match up again but came up short.

Miami's next stretch consists of three games over the next week. The South Florida team is back on the road next Saturday to face Indy Eleven before making their way to Louisville on Wednesday. Miami will finish off the week at home with their final home game of the season on October 5th against Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC. Tickets for the match can be found at miamifc.com/tickets.

